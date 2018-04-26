Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Paula McClain, a 13-year-old eighth grader, emerged as winner of the Carrollton spelling bee, while Nancy Norton, a seventh grader, was the runnerup.

A grand opening was set for the new Canton Rd. gulf service station in Carrollton, managed by Walt Elston.

Sara Herrington and Tim Cole, both seniors at Carrollton High School, were the 1958 recipients of the deFord Memorial scholarship.

Roy and Paul Champer and Russell and John Barrett purchased Cong. Wayne L. Hays’ entire herd of Holstein cows and heifers.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Winners of 11 scholarships totaling $3,000 awarded by the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation included Sara Mapes, Marie Erwin, Carolyn Schaefer, Cindy Magee, Donald Davis, Albert Morgan, Merle Riggenbach, Jim McNutt, David McNutt, Susan Fox and Roger McDaniel.

Increased sales of various types of plastic pipe manufactured by the Evanite Plastic Co. in Carrollton resulted in extensive expansion by the firm in building facilities and personnel, as well as production.

Four Carrollton High School seniors were chosen to participate in a high school quiz program be televised on WSTV-TV, Steubenville. The CHS group included Tom Allmon, Margie Carter, Mary Ann Fife and Bill LoPresti.

For the first time in the school’s history, a Student Council was organized at Augusta elementary school. Council members included John Hull, Cheryl Hutto, Susan Wise, Carolyn Jenkins, Jim Jackson, Vicki Ossler, Russell Leatherberry, Sara Bellamy, Christine Ocel and Ralph Mills.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Carroll County Commissioners Robert E. A. Smith, Robert Kellogg and Russell Barrett unanimously opposed an Ohio House Joint Resolution proposing a constitutional amendment to create a special school district taxing authority to increase taxes if school district voters reject three successive property tax increase levies.

Malvern Jaycees marked their 10th anniversary with an installation and awards banquet held at Little Forest Inn. New officers included Hank Bennett, Dan Wackerly, Bob Campbell, John Thompson, Tom Dunn, Charlie Reed, Dick Wackerly, Skeeter Richards and Denny Schmidt.

Local State Trooper Charlie Gates landed a 21-point, 41-inch long Muskie while fishing at Leesville Lake.

Malvern’s baseball team won their eighth straight game with a 4-1 win over Carrollton.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Despite objections from several area residents, Carrollton Council approved an ordinance allowing for a zoning change from RA to B2 for a portion of property off S. High St. for the construction of a used car lot by Bernard Moore.

Ann Breckenridge of Malvern was name Democrat of the Year when the Carroll County Democrat Central and Executive Committee held its spring dinner at St. John’s Villa.

Shelli Morgan had the lead role as “Annie” in the production of the popular musical at Carrollton High School.

Leading the cheers at sports events during the 1988-89 school year at Carrollton High School were Amy Montero, Melanie Wells, Jen Lowdermilk, Michelle Logan, Kathy Birong and Paige Garner.

Carrollton’s Rhonda Gotschall won a gold medal in the track and field team high jump at the annual Wintersville invitational.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS files

A troublesome Carroll County intersection of SR 9 and 171 north of Carrolton was being upgraded.

John Shotwell of Carrollton, a longtime Carroll County fire fighter, was honored for his 36 years of service upon being named “1998 Firefighter of the Year” by the Carroll County Firefighter’s Association.

The ten queen and king candidates for Carrollton high School’s 1998 prom included Jacki Bible, Katie Hamilton, Amie McCort, Kaysey Newbold, Megan Winters, Kevin Cogan, Jeremy Lindenbaum, Bryan Ray, Tyson Schrickel and Derek Turkson.

Brian Davis was named head wrestling coach at Carrollton High School, succeeding Joe Kikume who resigned.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Fox Twp. Assistant Fire Chief Fred H. Barnett Jr., who marked his 40th year of service with the Fox Twp. VFD, was honored as the 2008 Firefighter of the Year by the Carroll County Firefigthers Association.

Logan Hull, a senior from Carrollton High School, and Tucker West, a junior from Conotton Valley High School, were crowned king and prince, respectively, of the Buckeye Career Center prom.

Chelsea Stack was a member of Carrollton High School’s winning discus team at the Quaker Ladies Mini-Relays in New Philadelphia.