Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

The seven contested Republican candidates for the May 6, 1958, primary election were M. C. Boyd, James A. Fisher, John W. Griffith, Elmer G. Morvatz, D. J. Newbold, Lloyd H. Smith and John H. Weir.

Jacque (Jack) Hetrick, 37, of Massillon, was named Carrollton High School’s new head football coach, succeeding Ken Funk.

Merle Arthur (Skipper) Coe III, a member of Carrollton’s Boy Scout Troop 141, received Scouting’s highest-award, the Eagle rank.

Carrollton High School’s band, directed by Arthur Theil, won a superior rating at the state finals of the Ohio Music Education Association’s band and choir contest.

Members of the Malvern senor play cast performing “Battle for Bill” included Phyllis Willis, Judy Davies, JoAnn Woods, Janet Artzner, Dorothy Dunlap, Jon Robertson, Larry Oliver, Bill Ferguson, Bill Currie and Nancy Romano.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

There were only two contests for county offices at the May 7, 1968, election. The four Republican candidates for the two county commissioner posts were Thomas M. Gorrell, Harold Haun, Ray C. Hull and Elmer G. Morvatz. Vying for the office of clerk of courts were Frederick Hemming and Rhoda H. Long.

A new state record muskellunge “Muskie” was taken from Leesville Lake in Carroll County weighing 39 1/2 pounds, 52 inches in length and a girth of 27 1/2 inches. The monster was caught by Harold Miller of New Philadelphia.

Carroll County winners in the Ohio Department of Highway Safety’s traffic slogan-essay contest were Shirley Moser, adult division, and Lee Rummell, junior division.

Tom Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Wagner of Rt. 4, Carrollton, was elected president of his senior class at Malone College in Canton.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

A 10,000 gallon concrete cistern for a new sprinkler system was installed at the County Home.

A four-member mathematics team from Carrollton High School placed 9th among 161 schools in the statewide Ohio Council Teachers of Mathematics test. Team members included Wayne Jones, Ed Jones, Randy Borland and Scott Wade.

Terry Palmer, Dick Wales and Steve Huffman, all members of the FFA chapter at Carrollton High School, received the coveted FFA State Degree at the 50th anniversary convention of the Ohio FFA at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus.

Recipients of Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation scholarships included Amy Rutledge, Connie Kiedrowicz, Holly Randolph, Terry Palmer, Patti Lilley, Wayne Jones, Kim Noble, Daryl Heynam and Cathy Harper.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Winning nominations for three county offices at the 1988 May primary election were Patricia Oyer, Republican nomination for recorder, William Offenberger, Republican nomination for sheriff, and Harry Hendricks, Democrat nomination for county commissioner.

Wes King, salutatorian of Carrollton High School’s 1988 graduating class, was named a National Merit Scholarship winner.

Denise Pontuti threw 5 hits and 9 walks, while striking out five in Carrollton’s 8-7 diamond win over Dover.

Cliff and Cindy Dorsey opened the doors at Dorsey’s County Pride at Malvern.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

The three-way race in the two political parties for county commissioner included Democrat party candidates John Davis, Larry W. Garner and Richard E. Young, while the Republican nomination contenders were Terry L. Eick, Doyle D. Hawk and Terry L. Wagner.

A well-known former Bergholz resident, Mike Warbel, received the 1998 Loudonville Community Service award.

Kelly Berecek and Clint West were crowned Malvern High School’s 1998 junior-senior prom queen and king while Ricky Knoch and Mia Lucas reigned as prince and princess.

The Carrollton junior varsity baseball team went 5-0 to bring its record to 12-4 overall and 7-0 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

The Carrollton Schools superintendent’s position – vacated by Kevin Spears – was offered to the Assistant Superintendent Palmer Fogler.

Carrie Dock and Nathan Perry were crowned queen and king of Carrollton High School’s 2008 junior-senior prom.

Brad Ocel was elected chairman of the Carroll County Committee for the Farm Service Agency.

Reigning over Malvern High School’s 2008 junior-senior prom as queen and king were Rebecca (Becky) Neitzel and Tom Andreski, while Mark Adams and Tara Dickson were crowned prince and princess.