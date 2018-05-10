Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS files

C. Jay Owen and D. J. Newbold received the Republican party’s nomination for Carroll County auditor and commissioner, respectively, at the 1958 May primary election.

Jayne Hills, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Robert F. Hills of Carrollton, was accepted for special study of flute and organ at Fontainebleu School of Fine Arts in France.

County Agent Howard R. Showalter was elected president of the Carrollton Lions Club, succeeding Edgar Manfull.

Construction was progressing on the new state highway department garage on SR 9, north of Carrollton.

Members of the 1958 Conotton Valley High School baseball team, coached by Al Girone and Charles Tackis, included Larry Dunlap, Raymond Smalley, Earl Heavlin, Kenny Stevens, Lanty Smith, John Davy, Larry Allen, Walt Enold, Chuck Stauffer and Sam Dunlap. Bob Dunlap was manager.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Harold Haun and Ray C. Hull received Republican party nomination for Carroll County Commissioners while Fred Hemming got the GOP nod for Clerk of Courts at the 1968 May primary election.

Members of the wrestling, golf, baseball and track teams at Carrollton High School who received awards at a CHS sports dinner included Todd Brace, Lee Newbold, John Kempthorne, Rodger Roof, Carl Winters and John D. Richards.

The 17 young men who filled Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 217 into the Armed Services for May included Donald Penick, Thomas Smith, John Clevenger, Dennis Clapper, Darl Williams, Dennis Knoch, William Houyouse, George Copeland, James Ruegg, Thomas Barnett, Robert Threatt, David Miller, Dewey Yost, Ronald Warner, William Walters, Douglas Davis and Richard Dietrich.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Salary increases were approved for Brown Local teachers, raising the base pay from $8,400 to $9,200.

Queen candidates for Carrollton High School’s 1978 junior-senior prom included Candie Boley, Patti Heckman, Sudie Kelch, Penny Nichols and June Roudebush.

The six Carrollton area eighth graders honored for high academic achievement at the Bell-Herron Scholarship awards program included Tammie Hawk, Augusta school; Teresa Spilker, Dellroy; Benny McClosky, Kilgore; Brenda Noble, Rhonda Smith and Brian Scott, all Carrollton.

Bob Herron, a junior at Carrollton High School in his first year of track, came closer to the school record for the mile as he sped to a healthy 4:43 win at a Senate League meet at Claymont.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Carrollton Board of Education approved a ban on smoking in schools within the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Staci McCort and Steve Bernard reigned as queen and king of Carrollton High School’s 1988 junior-senior prom.

Howard Lauener, a former Malvern mayor, was named an “Outstanding Senior” for 1988.

Carrollton High School’s 10-year track coach Dan Wells and assistant JoAnn Walker racked up their 99th and 100th wins as girls track coaches.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Party nominations for the November election at the 1998 May primary election included: Terry Wagner and Bob Herron, Republicans; Larry Garner and Larry D. Weyandt, Democrats, for county commissioner; Ron Hood and Sam Matheney (R) for State Representative; Steven Ren and Bob Hogan (D).

Amie McCort and Jeremy Lindenbaum reigned as queen and king over the 1998 Carrollton High School junior-senior prom.

Rev. Linda Somerville, who was chosen as Pastor of the Year by the Steubenville district’s lay speakers, was pictured among the pews at the newly renovated sanctuary at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church on Arrow Rd.

Dorothy Peterson retired as clerk in the Carroll County Commissioner’s office with 27 years of service.

A major renovation project was completed in the Carroll County Probation and Juvenile Court office.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Frank Williamson and Roy Ludy were appointed to the Malvern Park Board.

Five FFA members at Carrollton High School received the State FFA Degree. They included Micah Snair, Katie Rummell, Connie McNutt, Robert McEntire and Adam Neider.

Samantha Paul and Jon Finley VI were crowned Sandy Valley High School’s 2008 junior-senior prom queen and king.

Alysse O’Donnell and Mathew Painter were named Students of the Month for April at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.