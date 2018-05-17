Looking Back….in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS files

Carrollton High School’s 76th annual commencement exercises were set for May 29 with speeches to be given by William Kerr and Sandra Lloyd, the class valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Edward F. Lawler, a former Carrollton postmaster and editor of the former Carroll Chronicle, a Carrollton weekly newspaper, died at the age of 84.

The Carrollton High School band was invited by George “Red” Bird, publicity director of the championship Cleveland Browns football team, to play for a halftime show Nov. 30 at Cleveland stadium.

Minerva High School’s commencement was set for May 29 for the 112 graduating seniors. Named as class valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, were Linda Logan and Gene Desmond.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Carrollton High Schools’ top graduates in 1968 were Joyce Ann McLoney, Mary Ann Fife and Thomas C. Allmon, all Valedictorians, and Leona and Linda Borland, twin sisters, Salutatorians.

David Thomas was elected president of the Carrollton Jaycees. Other officers were Leonard Hutson, treasurer; Ronald Smith, internal vice president; Bob Dunlap, external vice president; Dave Kean, secretary; Robert Morgan, Gary Baker, Dale Howell and Gene Dunlap, all directors, and Robert Russell, outgoing president and state director.

Debbie Cobb, a senior, was crowned Carrollton High School’s 1968 prom queen.

Receiving senior trophies at Carrollton High School’s annual athletic banquet were Cindy Magee and Judy Huffman.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Candie Boley was crowned Carrollton High School’s 1978 junior-senior prom queen by the 1977 prom queen Laura White.

Carroll County celebrated Senior Citizens Day in a big way. Afternoon ceremonies included the grand opening of the Friendship Center at the fairgrounds. Mr. and Mrs. E. B. (Christina) Ossler were named Senior Citizen King and Queen.

Class co-valedictorians at Springfield High School were Laurie Matics and Cynthia Russell while Carma Mills was named salutatorian of the 1978 graduating class.

Newly installed officers of the Malvern Alpha Sorosis Club were Mrs. Jackie Contini, president; Mrs. Lois Deininger, vice president; Mrs. Sandra Schoor, secretary, and Mrs. Sara Leezenby, treasurer.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Taking part in re-opening ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Carroll County Veterans Community Swimming Pool were R. Herbert Rutledge, president of the Carrollton Board of Education; Carrollton Mayor Harold Laizure, School Supt. Lawrence Pontuti, Cong. Douglas Applegate, former pool lifeguard Rick Lord and Rick Huff, president of the Veterans Club’s Board of Directors.

A 50th anniversary celebration was held at Minerva’s Mary Irene Day school.

Ken Hutson and Tim Vandeborne turned in first place finishes enroute to Carrollton’s sixth place finish in the Senate League track meet at Dover’s Crater Stadium.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS files

Bill Moore of Avon Rd., Carrollton, was elected commander of Three Rivers VFW County Council, comprised of 14 VFW Posts in a five-county area, including Carroll County.

Velma S. Griffin, well known historian, writer, teacher, musician and harness racing official, died at the age of 93 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home.

A dedication dinner was held for the new 24×44-foot building erected on the north side of the Pelican Club’s “shanty”, believed to have been built in 1938 in Lee Twp.

“Stairway to Heaven” was the theme of Conotton Valley High School’s 1998 junior-senior prom where Jenny Poorman and Logan Putman reigned as prom queen and king.

Carrollton High School’s Athletes of the Week were James Ossler, boys track; Courtney Reed, girls track, and Beth McAbier, softball.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Approximately 20,000 pounds of food provided by an anonymous donor, was distributed to 283 Carroll County families at the fairgrounds.

Amanda Cessna and Jaclyn Ott received Buckeye Career Center education scholarships at Buckeye where both Carrollton students were seniors.

Inducted into the Conotton Valley High School National Honor Society were Justin Robinson, Brooke Stafford, Thaddius Conkey, Andrew Leggett, Bill Dray, Dallas Moore and Emily Henry.

Carrollton’s Ethan Naylor and Lady Warrior Hillary Galbraith picked up four first place finishes and two first place wins, respectively, at a dual meet with Minerva.