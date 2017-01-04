Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

An operation was underway in a small building on St. Rt, 43, east of Carrollton, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the state. Five men cut dogwood logs into blocks, which eventually become shuttle blocks used in weaving clothing in the southern states. Co-owners are D.L. George of 4th St. NE and Fred Davenport of Rt. 4, Carrollton.

Janet Louise Boggs, 21, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Boggs of New Harrisburg, was among eight young Ohioans who received tentative assignments abroard next year under the International Farm Youth Exchange program. Miss Boggs will visit Japan.

J. Bowers, owner of the Park Hotel, was appointed to Carrollton Village Council replacing William Coad who resigned.

Mrs. W. B. McClave was named sixth grade teacher in the local school system, replacing Miss Martha Jackman who resigned.

Members of the Conotton Valley High School Rockets basketball team, who earned their fifth straight victoryunder Coach Joel Deckma, included Irwin Alsept, Sam Dunlap, Doyle Lake, Keith Host, Bob Buckley, Walter Stevens, Lewis Kanouff, Bill Sells, Howard Heaston, Robert McClain and Jerry Caldwell. Managers were Robert Stauffer and Kenny Stevens.

The Sandy Valley High School varsity basketball team, coached by Carl Walther, included John Lewis, Frank Mastrione, Larry Reed, Dave Faiello, David Wagner, John Owens, Bill Bankert, Everett Jackson, Dale Neisz, Ed Ropes, Jim Adkins and Kenneth Williams.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Newly-elected county officials sworn in to begin their new duties Jan. 1, 1967, included Atty. William T. Allmon, who succeeded Judge Glenn L. Fortune as county court judge, and John Eisenhut as county commissioner.

Official opening of the Dellroy branch of The Cummings Bank Company was held with a ribbon cutting ceremony involving bank officials and Dellroy Mayor Richard Graham.

Miss Margie Carter, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert E. Carter of New Harrisburg, was named the Carrollton Rotary Club’s exchange student and was scheduled to leave in mid-February for Argentina.

John Kempthorne, a Carrollton High School junior, won the heavyweight championship in the seventh annual North Canton Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Dr. Keith Burgett was elected president of the Carrollton Board of Education, succeeding Mrs. Edward (Violet) Nign.

Carroll County Commissioners approved a resolution to join Harrison and Tuscarawas counties to form a Joint County Public Defenders Commission.

Members of the Carrollton High School varsity girls basketball team, coached by Nancy Fogg, included Deb Stull, Susie Beadnell, Brenda Conley, Barb Toot, Apryl Hanson, Kim Seich, Stephanie Seich, Treva Cummings, Pam Long, Jean Thompson, Denise Abel, Cathy Harper and Nanci George. Managers were Vicki Burns and Kim Gotschall.

AB John Tubaugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Tubaugh of Avalon Rd., Carrollton, completed basic training at Lakeland Air Force Base in Texas and training school at Kessler Air Base in Mississippi.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Tom Resy, an Orange Twp., Carroll County resident, planned to embark during January on a 1,700-mile covered wagon trip to Oklahoma.

Master Sgt. Richard Pearson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Pearson of Canton Rd., Carrollton, was scheduled to appear with the U. S. Air Force Singing Sergeants during a two-hour CBS special to be televised from the U. S. Air and Space Center in Washington, DC.

Dan Stelluto, a 1986 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, was selected as a member of the 1986 Ohio Lions All-Star band chosen to march in the Lions International Convention parade in New Orleans, LA.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

William Cottrell, a 15-year-old Carrollton boy, was credited with saving two homes from being destroyed by fire on E. Main St. in Carrollton.

The former Park Hotel, which had its beginning during the early 1800s in Carrollton, was razed to make room for a county-owned parking lot.

Eight newly-elected and/or re-elected county officials were sworn into office by Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge William J. Martin. They included David Miskimen, engineer; Jim Griffeth and Mark Slabaugh, commissioners; John T. ”Tim” Smiley, prosecutor; Ralph Lucas, sheriff; Janet Unkefer, clerk of courts; Pat Oyer, recorder and Dr. Nan Bissell, coroner.

Jason Marteney and Melanie Joy Barber were named Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Newly-elected county office holders sworn in to begin new terms included Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E . Olivito Jr., Commissioner Larry Garner, State Rep. Mark Okey and County Court Judge Charles A. Johnston.

Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge William J. Martin, who retired Dec. 31, 2006, was honored at the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association’s meeting in Columbus.

Mathuall (Matt) Campbell, who has been working with the Carroll County Retardation and Developmental Disabilities program for the past eight years, was hired as the new MRDD superintendent of the Carroll Hills program.

Gwen Brown and Matt Bryan were named Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.

Carrollton’s 213-pound Senior Craig Kampfer placed third in the North Canton Holiday wrestling tournament.