Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Tom Richards began his new duties as Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney, succeeding Glenn L. Fortune, who concluded his 16th year in the office.

The men who handled the administrative duties for the village of Carrollton during 1957 included Mayor Lee Stafford, Clerk R. E. Rutledge, Council President Dave Hemming and Councilmen C. J. Bowers, Otto Morehead, Harry Winters and Wilbur Brower.

Willis Dillon was named president of the Carrollton Planning Commission.

Members of the Salineville High School basketball team, coached by Richard Jones, included Richard Dunlap, Carl Green, William Griffeth, Ron Strable, Jerry Carman, Robert McKloskey, Jon Needham, Howard Harker, Jim Madison, Ron Kellogg, Larry Kissler, Earl Manning and William Mundy. K. Muhart was the manager and Coach Jones’ son, Randy, was the team’s mascot.

Walter Flenniken was elected president of the Carrollton Board of Education, succeeding Gerald Allmon.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

The Food Stamp program for low-income families in Carroll County, which was to begin Feb. 1, was explained at a public meeting held in the Common Pleas courtroom.

Lorin F. Miller Sr. was elected president of Carrollton Village Council. Other members were Councilmen Cecil Gallon, David Hemming, Dean Roof, Willard Householder and Al Maffett. Walter T. Flenniken was mayor, Mrs. Christina Bowen was village clerk and Atty. Paul F. Benson was village solicitor.

Members of the Carrollton Board of Education were Dr. Ray E. George, who was elected president; Earl Lowdermilk, vice president; Wilmer G. Fife, Richard Rutledge and Ronald Davis. Charles Marshall was the clerk.

Members of Carrollton High School’s freshman basketball team, coached by Jim Walton, were Keith Garrett, Alan Scott, Paul Simmons, Harry Berry, Tom Reed, Nick Wells, Jim Hemming, Jim Burrier, Alvin Manfull, Gary Ray, Charles Board, Richard Ramsey, Richard Eick, Glen Lewis, Rick Storck and Steve Fox. Robert Barton was the team manager.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Approximately 50 employees of the Malvern Flu Lining plant were out of work after fire of undetermined origin destroyed the company’s main plant on Reed Ave., just east of Malvern.

Russell Barrett was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners who included Robert Kellogg and Robert E. A.(Rock) Smith.

Kinsey Milleson, a Democrat from Freeport, was sworn in as state senator for the 30th District, which included Carroll County.

Carrollton’s Barry Jacobs was the lead scorer with 20 points in the Warriors 76-71 loss to East Canton.

Trish Clarke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Clarke of Lake Mohawk, was crowned St. Edward High School’s homecoming basketball queen.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge William T. Allmon was pictured administering the oath of office to new terms of County Court Judge Charles A. Johnston and Commissioner Russell Barrett while Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge William J. Martin was shown in a separate photo swearing in Dr. Jack Maffett, who began an unexpired term ending Dec. 3, 1988.

David Scott was elected to serve his first term as chairman of the Carrollton Board of Public Affairs.

Hazel Gartrell was retained as president of Leesville Council.

Michael D. Penick was re-elected president of Malvern Village Council.

Dave Prendergast placed first in the 105-pound class for the Minerva Lions at the Brunswick wrestling tournament.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

David Kidder was re-elected president of Malvern Village Council.

Carol Ekey, who won the $30 million Super Lottery Jackpot, said she planned to share it with her son, Scott Hume, who purchased the ticket.

The seven Carrollton High School speech students who achieved first places at a speech competition held at Aurora High School included Dan Princic, Brandon Strawder, Kevin Kibler, Lacy Papai, Steph Myers, Ben Sperduto and Scott Nicholas.

Carrollton’s Rachel Brown put the ball in the hoop to give the Carrollton Lady Warriors a 65-63 double overtime victory at Claymont.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Malvern Village Solicitor Vince Slabaugh administered the oath of office to Malvern Mayor pro-tem Mike McCort, succeeding Richard Ferguson who resigned.

With only two commissioners present, Robert Herron was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners with Tom Wheaton present and Larry Garner absent.

Carrollton Veterinarian Dr. Keith Burgett returned from a visit to Costa Rican cattle operations and coffee plantations.

Robert Dentz of Jones Ave., Carrollton, was the subject of a feature story on spending 60 years gathering family military information after he and his four other brothers, Chuck, Dave, Don and Jimmy served in the U. S. Army.

Joseph Carlisle Jr. was elected president of the Carrollton Board of Education which included Cory Lutton, Dr. Keith Burgett, Douglas Frampton and Mrs. Rose Kienzle.