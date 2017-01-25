Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Grand opening of the Fiddler and Reese Plumbing and Heating Store at 43 1/2 E. Main St. was set for Feb. 1. The firm is owned by Vance Fiddler and Harold Rees.

Appropriation expenditures totaled $757,089.36 for 1957 in a release by Carroll County Auditor C. Jay Owen.

George Wagner of Perry Twp. was named president of the Carroll County Dairy Assn.

Msgr. Edward Gilbert, formerly of Holy Name Cathedral in Steubenville, is the new pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A Carrollton landmark – formerly occupied by Myers Tin shop at 90 N. Lisbon St. – was razed. Built on land which was part of the Peter Bohart tract, the 30×135-foot building was believed to have been constructed in the later part of the 1800s and was first used as M’Keown’s Livery Stable in the early 1900s.

Dale and Arletta Williamson were appointed superintendent and matron of the Carroll County Home by the county commissioners.

Larry Allen Karns, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Karns of Rt. 4, Carrollton, was one of 12 area young men nominated by U. S. Cong. Frank T. Bow to qualify for admission in the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, NY.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Henry Myers – a local businessman referred to as C. A. (Carrollton’s Ambassador) – was honored for his distinguished service to the community at the Carrollton Jaycees 14th annual DSA and Bosses Night banquet at the Carroll County Veterans Clubhouse.

A record low of a -18 degrees was recorded in the area Jan. 17 (1977) while the thermometer at The Cumming Bank registered a -19.

Dr. James P. Birong was appointed a director of the Cummings Bank Co. in Carrollton.

Malvern’s Fire Chief Clarence Laubacher and Larry Devine, a charter member of the Malvern Jaycees, were honored at the Malvern Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award banquet held at Little Forest Inn.

Joni Chiurco was crowned Malvern High School’s winter sports queen. Members of her court were Lana Beasler, Barb Dickens, Judy Evans and Melody Trotter.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Sherrodsville Council voted to retain Dennis Jones as council president.

Anita Tokos was re-elected president of the Carroll County-Brown Local Board of Education. Other members were Jack Pole, Scott Kocher, Susan Leasure and Delores Hudson. Robert Swonger was superintendent and Pat Reed was the board treasurer.

Outstanding third period efforts pushed Minerva’s wrestling team to their seventh straight win as they crushed Claymont 31-19.

Stan Culp was re-elected president of the Edison Local Board of Education. Other board members were Jim Truax, vice president; David Grimm, Herbert Miles and Laura Sheets.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Angela Joy Colaprete and Tristan Borland reigned as queen and king over Carrollton High School’s winter homecoming.

Bruce E. Schmidt was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.

Eileen Rohrer was elected president of the Carroll County Humane Society.

Smyth’s Freedom Service, owned by Michael Smyth, was opened at 71 5th St. NW in Carrollton.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Carrollton’s Village Administrator Robert Fowler said he planned to expand Carrollton’s corporation limits through annexation.

Holly Mesiter and Craig Kampfer were crowned Carrollton High School’s 2007 winter homecoming queen and king.

Scot Spears was elected president of Carrollton Village Council.

Alex Myer, a senior from Conotton Valley High School, was named Student of the Month for January at Buckeye Career Center.

Emma Hallett and Jonathan Naylor were named Students of the Month for January at Carrollton High School.