Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Two young Carroll County men were honored by the Carrollton Junior Chamber of Commerce at the organizations annual Bosses Night held in the Eagles Hall in Carrollton. They included John L. Beck of Carrollton and Paul L. Bortz of Rt. 1, Malvern.

Joe Blazer of W. Main St., Carrollton, was appointed deputy registrar in Carrollton, succeeding Al Maffett.

The Standard Printing and Publishing Co. of Carrollton began publication of the Graphic Press, a new weekly newspaper serving the Minerva-Malvern area with an office located in Minerva.

Clare C. Hemming, a 32-year salesmen for M. V. Courtright and Son in Carrollton, died of a fatal heart attack at his home in Bergholz at the age of 57.

Joseph O. Schiller and John L. Lafferty, both of the Salinenville area, were inducted as Carroll County’s Selective Service Call No. 81.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

Arturo Elias Andrujovich, 15, of Obera, Argentina, arrived as the Carrollton Rotary Club’s exchange student and enrolled at Carrollton High School for the 1966-67 school year.

Two brothers, Alan and Ray Rummell, both members of the Future Farmers of America chapter at Carrollton High School, placed first in their respective divisions of the sub-district 12 safety speaking contest held at Jewett High School.

Elaine K. Harless, a Carrollton High School senior, was named the recipient of the 1967 deFord Memorial scholarship.

An air strip was started at Atwood Lake Lodge.

Carrollton’s Alan Scott stole the ball in the final two seconds of the basketball game to give the Carrollton Warriors a 55-54 win over the Minerva Lions, which put CHS in the lead for the first time in the game.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

A State of Emergency was declared in Carroll County and throughout Ohio Jan. 28 when a blizzard with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour created a snow storm, the likes of which will long be remembered.

Otis W. Hagey was re-elected chairman of Carrollton‘s Board of Public Affairs. Other members were William E. Clark and William H. Craig.

Steven Marshall, a senior at Carrollton High School, and Susan Busler, a CHS sophomore, were named winner and runnerup, respectively, of the Voice of Democracy program sponsored by the Carrollton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3301 and Auxiliary Unit 3301.

Members of the Dellroy junior high varsity basketball team, coached by Bob Johnson, included Jeff Graham, Bill Elifritz, Andy Passwaters, Barry Schofield, Scott Anderson, Jon Papai, Tom Seich, Dave Henry, Don Power and Pete Morsheiser.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Mr. and Mrs. Don Contos of Briar Rd., Magnolia, and their 10-year-old daughter, Brandi, were pictured on the front page of The FPS ice skating on a portion of Atwood Lake.

Brad Clark, a senior at Carrollton High School, was the first student to be honored by the Carrollton Rotary Club as a new project designed to honor senior students at Carrollton High School and Buckeye Career Center.

Senior celebrants honored at the January birthday dinner at the Friendship Center in Carrollton included Grace Johnson, 99; Myrtle Kelley, 95; Frances Shane, 86 and James Thompson, 84.

Earl Carlton was elected president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS files

Dr. Nan Bissell was given a one-year contract by the Carroll County Board of Health as medical director.

Jennifer Miller and Dave Schoeppner were crowned as Sandy Valley High School’s winter sports homecoming queen and king.

Joan Enterline was elected president of the Carroll County Board of Retardation and Developmental Disabilities.

Mark Watson opened a new business, Mr. Steam, specializing in cleanliness at 115 Canton Rd., Carrollton.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Carrollton’s Dr. Mandal Haas, who was a former Iraqi leader’s physician, was the subject of a front page feature story in which the well known local physician talked about his experiences while serving as Saddam Hussein’s personal physician for 2 1/2 months in 2004 while stationed in Iraq as a member of the U. S. Army’s Ohio National Guard.

The man who held the second longest term of Common Pleas Court Judge in Carroll County, Judge William J. Martin, was honored and toasted at a retirement dinner held at the Atwood Yacht Club.

Robert Foltz was re-elected president of the Minerva Local Board of Education.

The Malvern Hornets broke a long-losing streak by defeating Hiland 88-77.