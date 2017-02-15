Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Photos of Carrollton’s Explorer Scout Post 141, Boy Scout Troop 141, Carrollton Cub Scouts, Webelos and six Dens were published in observance of Boy Scout Week Feb. 6-12.

Barbara Thompson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Thompson of Rt. 2, Jewett, near Kilgore, was named the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow at Carrollton High School where she was a senior.

F. Crabbe, a former teacher at Eaton, was appointed to the staff of the Ohio Department of Education to supervise vocational agriculture departments in eastern and northeastern Ohio, including the Ohio FFA Camp in Carroll County.

Dr. P. S. Whiteleather was named president of the Carroll County Board of Health.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

To promote Valentine’s Day, The FPS published a front page heart-shaped colored valentine with a photo of Tommy Maffett, 7-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Jack Maffett, trying to “decide” which of the twin sisters, Sandy and Cindy Mapes, 9-year-old daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mapes, to give his Valentine Day card.

Honorary 4-H club awards were presented to Dr. Donald G. Kelch, local veterinarian, and Willis Walker, manager of the local Production Credit Assn. office.

The Carrollton High School music department hosted the 1967 District VIII Ohio Music Education Assn. Conference which attracted over 400 students and music educators.

Filling Carroll County’s 202nd Induction call into the Armed Services were Richard Shellock of Dellroy and William Garrett of Louisville.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Donald McBride resigned as principal at Carrollton High School to accept a position with Columbiana High School.

Donald Anderson was re-elected president of the Carroll County Board of Health.

A farewell dinner was scheduled for Feb. 13 for Rev. John Mather, pastor-director of the Carroll United Presbyterian Parish.

Lyle Drake, a senior at Carrollton High School, signed a letter of intent to play football at Kent State University where he received a full athletic scholarship.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Carrollton Fire Chief Robert Herron was named the 1987 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award presented at the 25th annual DSA banquet held at Atwood Lake Resort.

A new concept of Carrollton’s Public Square Park was unveiled by representatives of the Carrollton Rotary Club at the Carrollton Council meeting Feb. 9.

Stephanie Kell and Corey Harper reigned as Carrollton High School’s 1987 winter homecoming queen and king.

Tracy Wallace and Greg Casper were crowned Malvern High School’s 1987 basketball homecoming queen and king.

Kay Collins was named manager of Squire’s Little Forest Inn at Malvern.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Earl McKarns was sworn in as a member and supervisor of the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Thomas J. Moyer.

The Nov. 17 death of Dr. Sara deFord, who awarded over 40 scholarships to deserving Carroll County high school students, was reported.

Schoolnet wiring was underway in Carrollton schools.

Vey Mitchell and Jeremy Bellew were crowned the 1997 homecoming basketball queen and king at Malvern High School.

John Glover of 12th St., Carrollton, was the winner of the logo contest conducted by the Carroll County Foundation.

Larry Tasker of Carrollton was named diversified industrial training coordinator at Buckeye Career Center.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Voters within the Carrollton Exempted Village School District soundly rejected a bond issue to build four new school buildings by a vote of 1,538 For and 3,084 Against.

An expansion to include a 2,000 to 2,100 square foot addition to the north corner of the present Carroll County District Library in Carrollton was approved by the Library Board of Trustees.

Fred Burns, former Southern Local School superintendent, was named superintendent of the Jefferson County Educational Service Center.

Senior guard Jake Clayton scored a career high of 43 points as the Sandy Valley Cardinals defeated Strasburg 69-58.