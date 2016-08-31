Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

(From 1956 FPS Files)

“Maid to Order,” a thee-act comedy, was being staged by the Carroll County Youth Council at Dellroy school. Directed by Floyd Walton, the cast included Darlene Russell, Bob Cassidy, Frances Rutledge, Beth Ann Negutt, Carol Brumbuagh, Donna Truman, Jim Conaway, Marion Sandefur, Calvin George, Henry Shal, Betty Lou Simpson, Jo Ann Heidy, Larry Bracken and Jeanne Aston.

Enrollment in Carrollton public schools reported the first day of school was: Kindergarten, 35; first grade 119; second, 127; third, 114; fourth, 117; fifth, 97; sixth, 109; seventh, 99; eighth, 99; freshmen, 153; sophomores, 154; juniors, 141, and seniors, 118.

The Free Press Standard observed its 125th anniversary, having been established as the Centreville Recorder Sept. 8, 1831.

Starting Sept. 8, 15 residents in the Eisenhut allotment and near vicinity were to get mail delivery service.

50 YEARS AGO

(From 1966 FPS Files)

Ground breaking ceremonies were held for the new Dellroy office of The Cummings Bank Co. on the southwest corner of the intersection of St. Rts. 39 and 542.

Leading the cheers for Carrollton High School’s 1966 football season were Carol Borland, Cindy Ripple, Sandy Gaines, Judi Mathison and Patty Tschantz.

The majorettes at CHS included Sandy Tasker and Cynthia Cobb, co-head majorettes; Debbie Lowdermilk, Sharon Skinner, Becky Price, Debbie Cobb, Marsha Thompson and Chris Stafford.

Cadet Dick Mount Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Dick W. Mount of Minerva, was attending the U. S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps. summer encampment at Eglin AFB in Valpariso, FL.

40 YEARS AGO

(From 1976 FPS Files)

New staff members for the 1976-77 school year in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District were Miss Jane Worley, George Hemming, Howard George, Miss Kathy Bland, Mrs. Beth Johnston, Miss Karen Scott, Mrs. Julie Schuman, Miss Kimberly Heflin, Edward K. Sterling and James Pyles.

Parking was banned by Carrollton village council on the west section of N. Lisbon St. from 5th St. to the Y at the intersection of N. High St.

The three Carrollton High School seniors who were named co-captains of the Warriors 1976 football team were Tackle Lyle Drake, Quarterback Mark Householder and Guard Lee Rutledge.

30 YEARS AGO

(From 1986 FPS Files)

An updated survey was sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the installation of a center lane for the one mile stretch on Canton Rd. from the intersection of Roswell Rd. and W. Main St. to 12th St. NW.

Donald Gene Roudebush was hired as the new water and sewer meter reader by Carrollton Village Council.

Newly elected officers of Carrollton Junior Women’s Club were Rose Seck, president; Darlene Smith, vice president; Kathy Mills, secretary, and Kim Reed, treasurer.

Jeff Prevot, a member of Malvern’s Boy Scout Troop 155 and son of John and Janice Prevot of Sandy Lane, Malvern, attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Newly elected officers of the Carrollton Parent Teacher Organization for the 1988-89 school year were Mrs. Sandy Ledford, president; Mrs. Janice Bowser, vice president; Mrs. Cindy Knepp, secretary, and Mrs. Linda Derby, treasurer.

The Carrollton Warriors kicked off their 1986 football season with a 14-7 victory over Tuslaw.

20 YEARS AGO

(From 1996 FPS Files)

Milton Studer of Malvern was hired by the Carroll County commissioners to draw up plans for the remodeling of the Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court to make the courtroom more secure.

Joe and Deb Beadnell, owners and operators of the Carrollton BP station since 1984, expanded and took over operations of the Minerva BP station on the corner of Market and Lincolway.

Carrollton First United Methodist Church marked its 180th anniversary. Four longtime members whose membership totaled 288 years were pictured on the front steps of the church. They included Mrs. Helen Shepherd, Retired Judge Tom Richards, Mrs. Evelyn Shotwell, and Dr. George E. Rankin.

The early Greek Revival building and Stagecoach Inn in Magnolia was saved from demolition.

10 YEARS AGO

(From 2006 FPS Files)

A plan to develop a Carroll County Park District became a reality with the transfer of 43.265 acres of land donated by William E. and Gennie Peterson to the Park Board. The land is located on the north side of SR 39, east of Carrollton.

Receiving of scholarships provided by Mr. and Mrs. Jay (Nadene) Leggett of Leesville were Jessica Laree Griffin, Kaitlyn Marie McClain and Hope R. McMannamy.

Longtime Carrollton barber Dick Haugh retired after 45 years in barbering.

Cathy Sanders opened Cathy’s Place in Sherrodsville, featuring three sizes of pizza.