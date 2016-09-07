Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1956 FPS Files

A 50×30-foot addition was being built on the north side of the Church of Christ on E. Porter St. in Malvern. Rev. Lawrence A. Britton was pastor.

Ground beef was selling for 2 lb. for 79 cents at Al’s IGA Foodliner on SR 43 in Carrollton.

Pfc. Walter P. Evans and A2C Carl D. Evans, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Evans of Rt. 1, Carrollton, were stationed in Europe with the U. S. Army and U.S. Air Force, respectively, – Walter in Germany and Carl in France.

Pat Wynn and Bruce Finnicum, both of Carrollton, were named to the American Hereford Association, the world’s largest purebred registry organization with headquarters in Kansas City, MO.

50 YEARS AGO

From1966 FPS Files

First day enrollment for the 1966-67 school year in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District was reported at 3,026.

Taking part in the dedication and corner stone laying ceremony at the new Carroll Masonic Temple on 3rd St. NE in Carrollton were Mrs. T. W. (Ruth) Purviance, worthy matron of Carroll Chapter No. 315, Order of Eastern Star; Richard E. Young, worthy master of Carroll Lodge No. 124, Free and Accepted Masons; George P. DeSilver of Cincinnati, most worshipful grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ohio, F. & A.M.; Dr. George E. Rankin, head of Loyalty Council No. 146, and Lewis DeZordo, high priest of Minerva Chapter No. 123.

Tri-captains of Carrollton High School’s 1966 football team were Larry Karns, Pat Herron and Marion Noble. They were part of ten lettermen on that team who included Mike Coffy, Stan Frey, Bill Peterson, Bill Carpenter, Neil McClester, Chuck Hornbeck, and Scott McClester.

Ownership of the popular public fishing spot and summer boys camp – Conestoga Lake in Brown Twp. – changed hands when it was purchased by James Borton from Mrs. Esther Grossman and her son, Eric, of Canton.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1976 FPS Files

Ten new teachers joined the faculty of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District for the 1976-77 school year. They included Miss Kathy Bland, Mrs. Beth Johnston, Miss Janice Worley, Miss Karen Scott, Miss Kimberly Heflin, Edward K. Sterling, George Hemming, James Pyles, Howard George and Mrs. Julie Shuman.

Carroll county commissioners approved a plat of Great Trail Subdivision No. 2 owned by East Line, Inc., which included 1.052 acres in Augusta Twp. and extension of Great Trails Drive.

The Carrollton branch of Cambridge Production Credit Association, Inc. purchased a site along SR 43 to construct a new office facility.

The five-member corps of majorettes leading the Carrollton High School Warrior marching band included Lori McLaughlin, head majorette; Lori Shortland, Jane Yoder, Patti Lilley and Val Cernava.

The 14 returning football lettermen at Carrollton High School included Fred Haas, Tom Tucker, Brett Reed, John Lawson, Mark Householder, Eric Cole, Austin Mills, Dave Lucas, John Wenner, Jamie Reed, Lyle Drake, Mark McConnaughy, Kevin Williamson and Lee Rutledge.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1986 FPS Files

State Tax Commissioner Mrs. Joanne Limbach announced the 1986 allocation of $243,986 to the Carroll County District Library represented a 49% increase over 1985’s amount of $162,000 at an informal breakfast meeting at St. John’s Villa in Carrollton.

Rick Truman of Carrollton, a sophomore at Ohio State University, was serving as one of 12 managers for the Buckeye’s football team.

Cross country was added to Minerva High School’s fall sports program. Coached by Ray Davis, team members of the first cross country team were Mike Grimminger, Brian Vankirk, Grant Crawford, Barney Carson, Chris McCully, Dave Pilati, Mike Thompson, Steve Perry, Joe Schoeppner, Brian Garrett, Jenny Crone, Scott Geiselman, Jess Butterworth, Brian Libbey, Matt Michael, Darin Clapper, Doug Davis, Brian Bichsel, Rick Martin, Tom Stafford, Missey Hanna, Danielle Johnson and Laura Barker.

Don Leggett opened his own tire shop at 1319 Amsterdam Rd. where he was assisted by his son, Don Jr.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1996 FPS Files

Lester Dodds, president of Carroll County Rail, Inc., and Bob Bixler of the Orville Railroad Heritage Society, met at the Carrollton Railroad Depot to discuss the upcoming excursion train between Carrollton and Minerva.

Carroll County commissioners agreed to purchase the former Park Hotel on Public Square from Henry Myers for $30,000, tear the building down and use the ground for a parking lot.

An open house and dedication was set for Sept. 29 for the newly renovated Dellroy police department and offices.

Kenneth J. “Pete” Grimes of Minerva, who served as a referee for over 25 years for baseball, basketball and football, was the subject of a feature story in the Sept. 12, 1996, issue of The FPS.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2006 FPS Files

Members and representatives of members of the 1955 Carrollton football team who attended the Athletic Hall of Fame induction included Angie Miller, who represented her father, the late Harold “Pete” Ray, Gary Mandley, Frank McCully, Larry McCully, Bill Simmons, Sherry Davis, wife of the late Larry Davis, Jim McElroy, Bob Crouse, Dale Howell, Dale Haley, Leonard Hutson, Richard Moyer, Glenn White and Denzil Skidmore, John Beck, an assistant coach, also attended the event.

Anna Mason of Carrollton was the subject of a feature story in the Sept. 7, 2006, FPS in which she was pictured holding a two-pound tomato grown on an 8-foot plant.

Nick Puckett rushed for 303 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Southern Local Indians 33-7 win over the Malvern Hornets for their second win of the season.

Nine hot air balloons and over 500 people attended the Minerva Balloon Fest in Bicentennial Park.