Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1956 FPS Files

William Craig of Beloit was named manager of the Carrollton Farmers Exchange Co., succeeding Harry H. Shane.

A total of 1,457 students were enrolled in the Carrollton public schools and 1,929 in schools in the Carroll County system.

Although it was Bob Feller Day at the Cleveland stadium, no one was probably more thrilled than Roy Dean Lucas, 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Lucas of near Kilgore, for it was “his day” with the Cleveland Indians.

Ten Carroll County 4-H club members and advisors were among nearly 800 attending Ohio’s 39th annual 4-H Club Congress at Ohio State University. Attending from Carroll County were Johnny Adams, Mark Slabaugh, Larry Garner, Mary McFarland, Mary Alice Crawford, Phyllis Mills and Kay West, all 4-H club members, and Advisors Lois Mercer, Beulah McFarland and Bernice McClester.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1966 FPS Files

Wilmer Fife of Rt. 1, Dellroy, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Howard R. Showalter on the Carrollton Exempted Village School District Board of Education.

The Carroll County grand jury returned first degree murder indictments against Donald Rae Yoss, Martin Junior Patterson and Mrs. Virginia Summerfield in separate fatal shootings.

Mrs. Leila Smith of Minerva was crowned “Sweet Adeline Queen” at the Carroll Tones chapter of Sweet Adelines, Inc., annual show “Flapper Frolic.”

Kay Donaldson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. W. Donaldson of Scroggsfield, was promoted to the position of auditor for the Atwood Lake Lodge.

Six fumbles and a blocked punt spelled defeat for the Carrollton Warriors in their 1966 football opener at Lisbon as the determined Blue Devils edged CHS 13-12.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1976 FPS Files

Work was progressing on the new Hall Machine Company building on SR 9, north of 12th St. in Carrollton. The business was established in 1965 by Don Hall after he moved to Carroll County.

It was reported at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s September meeting that one physician with the possibility of two others planned to set up practice in the county by next June.

First day enrollment in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District was reported at 3,385, which included 2,336 in the elementary grades, 939 in the high school and 110 attending Buckeye Joint Vocational School.

Coach Tom Postlewait’s Carrollton Warriors posted a 10-7 win in the opening game over visiting Kirtland.

30 YEARS GO

From 1986 FPS Files

A new industrial plant, owned by Paul Painter, president of Statistical Process Quality, initially generating ten new jobs, planned to move into Carrollton’s Industrial Park on SR 332.

Malvern Council was considering making some village-owned property available for the construction of a new post office behind Central Trust Bank.

Members of Carrollton High School’s boys cross country team, coached by Dan Wells, were Kelly Alazaus, Jesse Gang, Chris Lovas, Scott Kerns, Mike Joseph, Mike Frase, Mike Babe, Shawn Sullivan, Mike Hutson, Brad Davis, Todd Miller, Steve Scarlott, Rodney Phillips and Brian Flanagan. Members of the girls cross country team were Mindy Hamilton, Diane Frase, Terri Miller, Mandy Winters and Joanne Walters.

Mrs. Janette Domer, operations secretary at Carroll Electric Cooperative, Inc, was honored for 25 years of service to the company at the firm’s annual meeting.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1996 FPS Files

Sherrodsville Council approved and ratified petitions for two annexations of properties along SR 39 (Baxter Gardner Funeral Home and Baxter’s General Store) to the village.

Rev. Gordon Warner was installed as pastor of Wesley Community Chapel on 12th St. NW in Carrollton.

Glenn George Jr. was elected president of the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association at a family outing held at the Raymond Linder farm.

Kirk Lowdermilk, a member of the Indianapolis Colts, was the subject of a feature story in the Sept. 19, 1996, issue of the FPS.

Minerva High School’s new press box was dedicated and named in honor of the late Dr. John Mac Snively and the stadium was renamed Dr. Robert H. Hines stadium for serving as the Lions longtime physician since 1950.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2006 FPS Files

The Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation approved the sale of 3.75 acres of land in the Carrollton Industrial Park that cleared the way for a new business, DLH Industries, to expand.

Three Carrollton High School students enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at Buckeye Career Center were the subjects of a feature story in the Sept. 14, 2006, issue of The FPS. They included Alisha Kinsey, Angie Markwell and Murray Williams.

Jessica Deemer, a senior at Conotton Valley High School, was crowned the 2006 homecoming football queen. Members of her court were Hillary Chapman, Nicole Fisher, Kelsey Harper, Francesca Gladman and Devon Huffman, who were shown with the 2005 homecoming queen Rikki Huffman.

Recipients of the 2006 Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation’s Hall of Fame honored at halftime of the Carrollton-Claymont football game included Dr. Shirlee May Meola, Mark Householder, Dr. Tom Allmon and Atty. Kathleen Allmon Stoneman who represented their father, the late Judge William T. Allmon, an inductee, and Dr. Mark Shotwell.