Looking back in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1956 FPS Files

Mrs. Onna M. Rininger of Copley assumed the duties of librarian at the Carroll County District Library in Carrollton. She was photographed with the two assistants, Mrs. Carrie Newbrick and Mrs. Genevieve McCartney.

Jay Owen of Rt. 1, Carrollton, was named Carroll County auditor to fill the unexpired term of F. D. Leatherberry who resigned.

Miss Betty Shepherd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Shepherd of Rt. 1, Carrollton, graduated from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in Canton.

Members of the 1956 Malvern High School football team – the only other 11-man football team in Carroll County – included Ron Romano, Joel Whitehurst, Bill Ferguson, Curlen Andrews, Joe Tokas, Glenn Benedict, Jim Evans, Vince Facchini, Ronald Whittington, Gerald Burkhart, Melvin Cole, Pat Carroll, Jack Thompson, Larry Devine, Ray Cappelli, Russ Peters, Bill Burkhart, James Lee, Leroy Shipp, Jim Gause, Bill Laubacher, Tom Romano, Larry Unkefer and John Tokas. The team was coached by Archie Hutchison, assisted by Jack Street.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1966 FPS Files

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Eshler of Rt. 1, Carrollton, along with 35 other Ohio dairy farmers, left New York City for a three-week goodwill tour of dairy farms in Europe.

New lights were installed around the race track at the Carroll County fairgrounds in preparation for night racing at the 166th county fair scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Mr. and Mrs. James Godfrey of Hap-He-Acres farm near Dellroy gave an 80-acre tract of land for development of a Christian campsite to be called Camp Fridley in memory of Mrs. Godfrey’s late parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon B. Fridley.

Mrs. William (Katherine) Allison of 260 2nd St. SE, Carrollton, was appointed Carroll County Democratic chairwoman, according to Carroll County Democrat Chairman Dewey E. Breckenridge.

Eddie Maple, 17-year-old apprentice jockey from Carrollton, was photographed on a horse he rode to a record of 40 victories during the racing program at Randall Park in Cleveland.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1976 FPS Files

John DeFord of Carrollton, an employee of the Carroll County Regional Planning Commission, was appointed by the Carroll County commissioners as a coordinator to work on new grants being offered by the federal government for improvements at the County Home, safety building and courthouse.

R & N China Company, owned by Gary Roof and Alan Nelson, was expanding with the construction of a 5,000-foot building on Mace Rd., north of 12th St. NW, after opening for business in 1973 at 208 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton.

Lisa Hendricks, a Carrollton High School senior, was named a semi-finalist in the 1976-77 National Merit Scholarship program.

Mike Bolanz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter R. Bolanz of 89 W. Main St., Carrollton, was a member of one of two Ohio 4-H dairy cattle judging teams, which competed in regional content during the Pennsylvania All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, PA.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1986 FPS Files

The new R. J. Spiker fire house was dedicated Sept. 7 in Scio, marking the 50th anniversary of the fire department, which was organized in 1936.

Twila Carman, one of Minerva’s best known residents, writer and news commentator, died at the age of 78.

The Carrollton Warriors continued their winning streak by shutting out the Sandy Valley Cardinals 21-0 when Tim Bright carried the ball for 127 yards and was tops for Carrollton on defense with five solo tackles.

Wade and Evelyn Ralston of Carrollton were the new owners of Miller’s Restaurant, formerly Rita’s restaurant on W. Main St. in Carrollton.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1996 FPS Files

Former Carroll County Engineer and current deputy director of Division 11 of the Ohio Department of Transportation was named the ODOT Employee of the Month for August.

Dr. Herman Loimer and his wife, Dr. Ingrid Loimer, of Salisburg, Australia, returned for a visit with Mrs. Kathryn Cramblett, who with her late husband, James D. Cramblett, hosted a group of eight young professional men from Salisburg, who included Dr. Herman Loimer in 1971.

Malvern Village Council approved a pay hike from $7.49 to $8 per hour for full time certified police officers.

It was reported Carroll County might be faced with a bill of over $71,000 as their share for the construction of a proposed 30-bed renovation at the Stark County Attention Center of which Carroll County was a part of.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2006 FPS Files

A plan for an extensive building program for the Carrollton Exempted Village School District was unveiled by Supt Kevin Spears at a Bond Issue kick-off meeting attended by over 400 interested individuals in the Carrollton High School gym.

Dellroy Council hired Glenn Looman as the new deputy marshal, succeeding Jim Eick.

Receiving Star awards at the 2006 Carroll County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting were Bobbi Jo Tinlin, Anna Oyer, Robert Korns, Alan Walter and John Davis.

The five queen candidates for Carrollton High School’s homecoming football game and crowning were Ally Lowdermilk, Dulcie Myers, Samantha Reed, Chelsea Sheets and Annabelle Weber.

Inducted into the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation’s Hall of Fame at a dinner held at the Days Inn were the late Judge William T. Allmon, represented by his three adult children, Dr. David Allmon, Atty. Kathleen Allmon Stoneman and Dr. Thomas Allmon; Dr. Shirley May Meola, Dr. Mark Shotwell and Mark Householder.