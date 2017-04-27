Looking Back … in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

Edgar Manfull was elected president of the Carrollton Lions Club, succeeding Lesley Rinehart.

Nancy Jo Kean, a Carrollton High School senior who was awarded the deFord Memorial Scholarship, planned to attend Wittenberg College and major in special education.

Robert Herron was elected president of the Carroll County junior fair board while Phyllis Mills was named vice president and Polly Ann Sandefur was elected secretary-treasurer.

Carl Miller was re-elected commander of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3301 and Jean Miller was elected president of the VFW Auxiliary.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

A final master plan for the Carroll County Airport was approved and filed with proper state authorities in Columbus.

Lynn A. Morrison of Malvern was named the new plant manager at Carrollton’s Howmet refractory plant which employed approximately 60 people.

A photo marking the 50th anniversary of city mail delivery in Carrollton included Archie Markley, the village’s first regular mail carrier, discussing mail sorting with acting Postmaster Harry R. Anderson and carriers John Moody, Charles Snively and David Thomas.

“Bye Bye Birdie” was being performed by the Malvern High School music department. Cast members included Billie Sue Dunn, Roger Tubaugh, Sam Petracca, Patricia Campbell, Vickie Karcher, Fred Campbell, Donna Earley and James Yockey.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Scholarships totaling $4,000 were awarded by the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation to nine Carrollton High School seniors and three CHS graduates. Recipients included Teena Slack, Tammy Bratton, Deb Cassidy, Carol Morrow, Gerald Kirkpatrick, Steve Huffman, Tom Tucker, Darrell Ulman, Lee Rutledge, Mary Jurkiewicz, Diane Oyer and Barbara (Woods) McElroy.

Tad Courtright of Wood Rd. purchased the local Ford Mercury agency, owned since 1974 by Huebner Ford, Inc. at 747 Canton Rd. The purchase marked the third generation of Courtrights to own the local car agency, having been operated from 1922 to 1958 by M. V. Courtright and his son, Ralph V. Courtright, Tad’s grandfather and father, respectively.

Four Carrollton High School students who were members of the Buckeye FFA chapter received their State Farmers Degrees at the 49th annual Ohio FFA Association’s convention in Columbus. They included Mike Zwick, Mike Bolanz, Mark Devitt and Tim Hawk. Debbie Kohler, a freshman at CHS, was selected to play clarinet in the Ohio FFA band.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Debbie Favri reigned as queen of Carrollton High School’s junior-senior prom. Members of her court were Stephanie Kell, Karolyn Mallarnee, Danette Schofield and Kristie Nye.

Crowned as queen and king of Malvern High School’s junior-senior prom were Tricia Knapp and Michael Burkhart. Chosen as prince and princess were Eric Hahn and Tracy Burkhart, both juniors.

Minerva’s Brenda Michael tossed the shot put 32 feet-7 inches to set a new school record as the Minerva ladies track team swept nine events to defeat Sandy Valley 112-16.

Mike Chiurco, a freshman at Ohio State University and son of Bill and Shelva Chiurco of Carrollton, was accepted as a student trainer on the OSU training staff.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

The razing of the Washington township building brought with it the closing of a chapter of Carroll County history. The building, which was most recently the home of the Washington Township Trustee meetings, was the last standing building in the village known as Eckley.

LaDonna Schmachtenberger and Gerald Grimes were awarded Certificates of Appreciation for faithful service to the Community Meals on Wheels program.

Richard (Tim) Johnston and Mrs. Patricia Hornberger received plaques from the Carrollton Board of Education upon their retirements with 30 and 37 years, respectively, as teachers in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Carrollton’s Zach Casper turned in another school record tying performance in the pole vault at 13 feet.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Cindy Olivito was installed as president of the Carroll County Democratic Women’s Club.

The musical, “Wind in the Willows”, was being performed at Conotton Valley High School. Cast members included Alisha Cooper, Zach Helms, Emily Henry, Derrick Beamer, Wade Burnsworth and Chris Bente.

Pastor Barry Koenitzer of Ottawa, IL, accepted a call as pastor of Carrollton Bible Chapel.

Ally Lowdermilk and Matt Sheldon were named Students of the Month for April at Carrollton High School where both were seniors.