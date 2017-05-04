Looking Back… in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1957 FPS Files

A May 12 celebration was set to observe the 125th anniversary of Stillfork United Presbyterian Church in Augusta where Douglas Carner, the church pastor, was a senior at Mt. Union College.

Mrs. Glenn Woods of Malvern announced the opening of her new dress shop, The Fashionette, on Reed Ave.

Trophies were presented by Director Del Baroni to the following senior members of the Carrollton High School band at their spring concert: Janet Smith, William Lucas, Jeanne Aston, Richard McLaughlin, Robert Anthony, Linda Yoder, Karen Newell, Charlene McCully, Carol Johnston, Claireen Peoples, Judy Boylan, June Deets, Nancy Jones, Mary Ann Peoples, Barbara Finley, Rita Winings, Rodney Miller, Ann Lincke and Richard Niemiec.

Fourteen Conotton Valley High School students were among the more than 1,000 high school students in northeast Ohio who took the final district-state scholarship tests at Mount Union College. They included James Smith, Robert McBride, Bill Sell, Lewis Kanouff, Larry Allen, Earl Heavlin, Jack Copeland, Paul Hadorn, Sharen Leath, Emma Lou Demuth, Suzanne Spahr, Beatrice Ann Harding, Sandra Seith and David Milliken.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1967 FPS Files

At a special election May 2, voters in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District approved an additional 4-mill tax levy while residents of Brown Local School District gave there approval to an additional 8.5-mill tax levy. Both were for current operating expenses.

Alan Rummell, a freshman at Carrollton High School, was the winner of the juvenile division of the Ohio Department of Highway’s 1967 traffic safety slogan essay contest.

Senior members of the Carrollton High School National Honor Society honored at a recognition dinner held at the Atwood Yacht Club included Elizabeth Baillie, Evelyn Lambert, Carol Borland, Patty Rinehart, Elaine Harless, Stephanie Papai, Donald Warner, Stan Frey, Scott McClester, Neil McClester, Byron Barnes, Charles Hornbeck, Dale (Skip) Hull, Robin Hutchison, Beverly Marteney, Ellyn Atchison, Delores Capper, JoAnne Manfull, Darlene Baker, Nancy Scott, Connie Stewart, Joyce Mahoney, Susan Fox, Karan Ankrom, Pam Kertel and Charlene Hinton.

Senor members of the Malvern High School National Honor Society honored at the banquet included Karyl Burwell, Nancy Robertson, Don Nigro and Tom Howell.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1977 FPS Files

Mrs. Donald (Elizabeth) Lilley of Carrollton was appointed the Golden Buckeye Card coordinator for Carroll County by the Ohio Commission on Aging.

Selected as Outstanding Young Men of America from this area were Craig Lee Winters and David Lynn Dunlap, both of the Carrollton area, and Ray Alan George of Rhode Island, formerly of Carrollton.

Penni Hartong of Dellroy Girl Scout Troop 137 and Marcia Paxton, a member of Augusta Troop 481, won first places in their respective divisions in the annual Girl Scout bake off contest.

Record setters in the 100-yard dash for Carrollton High School’s girls track team were Deb Pisklo and Jane Turvey.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1987 FPS Files

Fr. Robert Kawa, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton, was named a Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II.

Brenda Mackey and Chris Bower were crowned the 1987 Conotton Valley High School prom queen and king.

Carrollton High School juniors Laura Brink, Wes King and Eric Stevenson scored among the upper 50,000 (top five percent) of more than one million students who took the preliminary Scholastic Aptitude National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test.

The musical “Seven Brides of Seven Brothers” was being staged at Minerva High School. Cast members included Miriam Pentz, Debbie Massey, Karisa Merrick, Heather Becknell, Amy Zwahlen, Marcy Ramsey, Tracy Spoonemore, Lance Laubacher, Craig Fletcher, Jim Ickes, Scott Walter, Buddy McNutt, David Smith and Darren Milliken.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1997 FPS Files

Erin Burkhart and Joel Schneiders reigned as Carrollton High School’s 1997 prom queen and king.

Soloists for the Carroll County Chorale’s spring concert directed by Mindy Domer included Brian Domer, June Davis and Lynn Capper with piano accompaniment by Judy Capper.

Minerva’s Assistant Fire Chief Richard “Skip” Everett was named “Firefighter of the Year” by the Carroll County Firefighters Association.

The musical “My Fair Lady” was being staged at Minerva High School. The three lead cast members were Val Kemerer, Ryan Bell and Joseph Ellis.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2007 FPS Files

Bluebird Farm, operated by Joyce Hannon, received an Eastern Ohio Development Alliance Excellence award.

Josh Carrick and Katie Anna Hutchison reigned as Carrollton High School’s 2007 junior-senior prom king and queen.

McFadden Insurance Agency, established in Carrollton in 1951, was the recipient of the President’s award at the 31st annual banquet of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented by Chamber President William (Bill) Wohlwend and accepted by Chris Jones and Rick Truman, co-owners of the longtime insurance firm.

Robert Herron, who served as a Carroll County commissioner since 1997, announced he plans to retire at the end of his current term Dec. 31, 2008.