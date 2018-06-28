Looking Back… in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Three teachers at two schools in the Carroll County school system resigned to accept positions in the Carrollton schools. They included Harold Drum, Mrs. Helen McFerren, and Mrs. Erma Leatherberry.

Volunteers filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 98 into the Armed Services were George F. Myers, James E. Pearson and Alton H. Ecrement.

Miss Barbara Jeanne Finley, a 1957 graduate of Carrollton High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Cavitt of Carrollton, was crowned Miss Midwest of 1958.

Bob, Ted and Jerry Glasser, known as the Three Gs, appeared on the American Grandstand TV program.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Dr. Carl A. Lincke was elected vice president-elect at the American Medical Association at the 1968 AMA convention in San Francisco.

Construction was underway on a half million dollar facilities development project at Atwood Lake Lodge, which included a new club house and proposed ski slope.

Rev. Richard Swogger was re-appointed as pastor of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

C. Arthur Webster became in charge of the Carrollton Post Office July 1 when the resignation of Harry R. Anderson became effective.

Members of Carrollton Trinity United Church of Christ on the corner of E. Main St. and Park Ave., voted to close the church.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Mrs. Janet Sell of Gable Rd. NW, Dellroy, was named the new museum attendant for the McCook House in Carrollton, succeeding Mrs. Barbara Walton of Carrollton, who resigned.

Craig Alan Haney, a 1966 graduate of Carrollton High School, earned a divinity degree from Gulf Coast Bible College in Houston, TX. Rev. Haney and his wife, Mary Ellen, established a new congregation of the Church of God Reformation Movement in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mel Brumbaugh, a 25-year sales veteran of nearly every auto dealership in Carrollton, opened his own dealership Brumbaugh Motors on Canton Rd. between Carrollton and Malvern.

Brenda Miller of Carrollton won her first tournament singles competition at the Carrollton Jaycees tennis tournament.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Carrollton High School’s three delegates to the 1988 Buckeye Boys State each held offices. Eric Boggs served as director of law, Sean Geckler was a highway state patrolman and Bart Wilking served as a county commissioner.

Construction began on a new hall at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

Both of Carrollton High School’s delegates to the 1978 Girls State assumed offices. Kerri King held the office of city director of public safety and Sharon Sue Walters was a member of the city council of the fictitious city of Oakley in Stebbins County.

Nick Hulea was named the new Rockets head football coach at Conotton Valley High School.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Two Carrollton High School speech students were national finalists. Lacy Papai and Chip DeSimone placed fifth and 12th in their respective competition categories at the National Forensic League speech tournament held in St. Louis, MO.

A new industry – Noramco, Inc. – is coming to Carrollton. The firm plans to manufacture plastic trash bags at 750 Garfield Ave. NW.

Jerry Teeter of Scio Rd., Carrollton, was the subject of a feature story about adopting a wild horse through the Bureau of Land Management.

It took four starts, but Carrollton’s Shawn Alazaus got his first pitcher’s win as a Canton Crocodile at Thurman Munson stadium in an 8-5 decision over the Richmond Roosters.

Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge John H. Weyand administered the attorney’s oath to Ms. Christine Lynn Falconer.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Two longtime friends, both cancer survivors, shared the cutting of the ribbon to begin the 2008 Carroll County Relay for Life overnight event held at the Carroll County fairgrounds. John Hawk and Ralph McNutt, both 1962 graduates of the former Augusta High School, cut the ribbon and led the group of survivors on a lap around the race track.

Nikki Aguredakes and her sister, Laura, were featured in a story in the June 26, 2008, FPS on their horse show competitions.

Michael L. Wright of Uhrichsville was hired by the Conotton Valley Board of Education as the new elementary principal at Sherrodsville and Bowerston schools.

Tabby Ferren and her daughter, Carly, opened the Harlem Dairy Dream.