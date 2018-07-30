Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS files

New postal rates were to go into effect Aug. 1 raising post cards from 2 to 3 cents, first class mail from 3 to 4 cents and airmail from 6 to 7 cents an ounce.

For the first time in several years, Carrollton had a sandlot baseball team known as the Carrollton Merchants. Managed by Dean Peaney Abrahims, team members included Bill Miller, 3b; Ted Ralston, infield; Judd Hall, catcher and outfield; Bob Gaines, shortstop; Bob Crouse, 2B; Butch McLaughlin, OF; Rusty Bright, pitcher and infield; Bill Sloan, 2B and 3B; Joe Miller, of and infield; Jigg Miller, of; Max Harsh, pitcher; Jim Walton, OF; Bob McClain, pitcher and outfield; Rex Henry, 1B and OF; Scott Slates, catcher; Jack Coffy, pitcher; Dick Beamer, catcher, and Kim Bosh, bat boy.

Four of Carroll County’s 14 townships had their roads marked with the name of the township and road number. They included Augusta, Harrison, Lee and Rose.

Joseph Carlisle, present executive head of the Tuscarawas School district, was named executive head of the Conotton Valley Local School District.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Attendance at the 1968 Carroll County fair, which was held in July rather than September, was estimated at over 15,900.

Selected from a field of ten candidates, Joyce Ann McLoney, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John H. McLoney of Rt. 2, Carrollton, and Ray Rummell, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Rummell of Rt. 1, Carrollton, were named the Outstanding 4-H girl and boy at the 118th Carroll County fair.

The Old Stage Coach Inn at New Harrisburg was “hit” when a motorist veered off the highway and struck the old frame structure formerly housing the town’s general store, which closed July 1.

Huebner Chevrolet and Oldsmobile agency moved to its new, modern and spacious sales and service building on Canton Rd. (SR 43) at the north edge of Carrollton.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

A record 70,000 attended the six-day Carroll County fair in 1978 when Susan Busler was crowned fair queen.

Richard Smith was named the new athletic director and head football coach at Conotton Valley High School.

Barb Folk and Aletis Bellville served as outriders for the harness racing at the 1978 Carroll County fair.

Carrollton Village Council turned down a proposal to place a $5 piggy-back motor vehicle sales tax on the ballot.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Announcement was made of the closing of the City Meat Market, Carrollton’s oldest business, having been opened in 1921 by Allen Johnston. The Aug. 6 closing by its current owner, Joe Johnston, marked the end of an era.

Terri Ossler of Augusta won the “best of show” and “sweepstakes” in the Design division of the flower shows held at the 1988 Carroll County fair.

Linda Urban, daughter of Joe Urban, a well known harness racing driver from Mercer, PA, posted three wins in harness racing at the Carroll County fair.

A new craft and home decorating business was opened in Minerva by Ed and Barb Gorey of East Rochester.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS files

Kelli Hamilton and Darren Gartrell were crowned queen and king of the 1998 Carroll County fair.

Members of the 1998 Carroll County Outstanding 4-H Court included Robyn Shriver, Jarrod Cramer, Brian Davis, Melissa Roth, Kristen Comer, Cori Gardner and Tracey Hanna.

Warren Penner of Prince George, Canada, was named the new director of One Way Youth, Inc. in Carrollton.

Bert and Shirley Favri, owners of Village TV and Appliances, announced the closing of their store after nearly 30 years.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Mike Albert was the featured grandstand entertainment at the 2008 Carroll County fair.

Dakota Kirby was a first year exhibitor at the 2008 Carroll County fair, having chosen a market turkey as his 4-H project.

Alivia Trbovich had the grand champion steer at the Carroll County fair, while Logan Trbovich exhibited the grand champion hog.

Michelle Nervo of Louisville was employed as elementary principal at Mary Irene Day elementary school in Minerva.