Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Carrollton High School seniors, under the leadership of supt. J. W. Herron, were photographed while visiting the Luray Caverns in Virginia during their senior trip to Washington, DC.

Ralph V. Courtright, owner of the Ford-Mercury auto agency in Carrollton, died at the age of 58.

Senator John W. Bricker announced Dellroy was to get a new post office building.

A photo of 20 of the 25 members of the Carnation Grandmothers Club 473 of Malvern and New Harrisburg, was published in the May 28, 1958, issue of The FPS.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Dean Hinton of Carrollton was featured in a photograph with a 92-key jazz swing orchestra mounted on a mahogany vacuum chest.

Dewey E. Brackenridge of Malvern was re-elected chairman of the Carroll County Democrat Central Committee.

Herman H. Newell of Sherrodsville was renamed chairman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee.

Marsha Thompson, a senior member of the Carrollton High School band, was the recipient of the John Philip Sousa band award.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Larry F. Pontuti was appointed to the new Carrollton Park Commission.

Ann Saltsman, James Schoch, Sonja Roof, William Wohlwend and Council Members Ann Green and Lynn Poplin.

Donald R. Blythe, who served as Carroll County engineer for 46 years before retiring in 1969, died at the age of 91.

Charles Scott Wade and Edwin C. Jones were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Carrollton High School’s 96th annual commencement exercises scheduled for June 6 at the Carroll County fairgrounds.

Timothy Kelly and James McDermott were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Malvern High School’s 87th annual baccalaureate-commencement exercises set for May 28.

Jane Yoder received the John Philip Sousa band award and Brian Walters was the recipient of the National Choral award at the Carrollton High School’s band and choir spring concert.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Carrollton Village Council authorized Clerk-Treasurer Betty Davis and Mayor Harold Laizure to execute a promissory note on behalf of the village in the amount of $31,650 to secure the purchase of the Coley property on W. Main St.

Mrs. Charles (Ruby) Gilliam and Fred Wilson were re-elected chairman of the Carroll County Democrat and Republican Central Committees, respectively.

A closing service was planned for May 30 at the former Union Valley Unit ed Methodist Church on Bark Rd. prior to razing the church.

Carrollton’s high jump artist Rhonda Gotschall was on her way to Regionals after taking first place in the district competition.

Class speakers at Carrollton High School’s annual baccalaureate and commencement ceremony were Kelly Pfund, CHS class valedictorian; Wes King, CHS salutatorian; Darla Simmons, Buckeye JVS valedictorian, and Amy McNutt, Buckeye JVS salutatorian.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Carroll County Commissioner and World War II Army Veteran Bruce Schmidit was the guest speaker for Carrollton’s annual Memorial Day service.

Eleven Carrollton High School art students of Ms. Charlene Sablo were named winners in the 1988 American Automobile Association’s state poster contest. They included Joseph Petrime, Dan Wardwell, Eric Calvert, Cathy Day, Ricky Fuller, Mike McCrea, Anson Sheck, Beth Herrington, Liz Lalama, Seth Lamielle and Kyle Roudebush.

Dana Thomas and Benjamin Albaugh reigned as queen and king of Minerva’s junior-senior prom.

Nate Rini’s grand slam in the 5th against Indian Creek provided the spark that propelled the Carrollton Warriors to an 11-6 sectional win over the Redskins.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Dr. Mandal Haas, a Carrollton physician and retired Lt. Colonel of the Ohio National Guard, was the guest speaker for Carrollton’s annual Memorial Day observance.

Carroll Countian Harold Smallwood was the subject of a feature story describing his survival when his ship, the USS Northampton, was torpedoed out from under him at the Battle of Tassafaronga during the six-month campaign to take Guadalcanal during World War II.

The four Carrollton High School class valedictorians in 2008 were Kayla Borland, Carrie Doak, Kelsea Mapes and Erica Tallman.

Alyssa Looman, a senior at Carrollton High School, signed a Letter of Intent to continue her education and play golf at Malone College in Canton.