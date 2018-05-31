Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

Receiving awards at Carrollton High School’s 76th annual commencement exercises were Richard Haugh and Nancy Roof, both members of the class of 1958 who received American Legion awards, and Danny Newell and Dorothea Hays, both eighth grade honor award recipients.

A complete new automatic dial telephone system for the communities of Mechanicstown, Harlem Springs, Amsterdam and Bergholz went into service.

John H. Davis, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Davis of Rt. 3, Carrollton, and president of the Carrollton High School chapter of Future Farmers of America, received his State Farmer Degree.

Carl Barlow was elected commander of Carroll American Legion Post 428.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

The Free Press standard introduced a new type face with magnetic type equipment to its readers.

Shooting for a color motion picture being made by the state about county airports began at the Carroll County Airport.

Clarence C. Bennett, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Bennett of Malvern, was promoted to Army specialist four while serving with the 815th Engineer Battalion near Pleiku, Vietam.

Marilyn Kowal, a senior at St. Edward High School, was crowned queen of the school’s 1968 junior-senior prom.

Approximately 300 persons attended a 20th anniversary celebration of the formation of the Atwood Yacht Club near Dellroy.

40 YEARS AGO

From1978 FPS Files

The 1978 primary election commissioner’s race was contested by seven candidates who included Democrats Don Anderson, Russell Barrett, Harry Hendricks and Donald Russ and Republicans John H. Weir and Dale Williamson.

Minerva High School’s five valedictorians for the 1978 graduation ceremonies for the 198 class members were Mark Hahlen, Shane Locke, Mike Gallina, Doug Lamb and Beverly Chuckalovchak. The salutatorian was Karen Colloredo.

Tom Lincoln, a Malvern area resident, planned to open a Sonrise Youth Center in Malvern.

Receiving Carrollton High School baseball awards were Myron Warner, “Coaches award”; Scott Henry, top Warrior pitcher, and Barry Linder, top Warrior hitter. Bob Herron was named most valuable trackman and Todd Kohler rated most improved trackman.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Kelly Pfund and James Austin, senior members of Carrollton High School’s band, received the John Philip Sousa and Marine Corps Semper Fidelis awards, respectively, at the band’s spring concert.

The Carrollton Warriors baseball team reigned as Senate League champs after defeating Tusky Valley in a best of two-out-of three playoff series.

CHS Lady Warriors receiving awards at the girls track banquet included Tracy Johnson, Wendy Muldovan, Missy Young, Cindy Seese, Meryl Defeo, Rhonda Galliher, Anita Sutton, Wendy Haun, Lori Thornton, Mandy Winters and Kristen Grace.

The former Summit Valley Park on SR 644 near Salineville opened with a new name, Cross Country Campground, under the ownership of Clark and Goldie Saltsman.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Karin Taff of the Carroll County Victims Assistance program received a 1998 Special Achievement award from Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery.

CHS Band Members Tracey Hanna and Ellen Campbell played taps for Carrollton’s Memorial Day service at Westview Cemetery.

Speeches were given by Carrollton High School’s five Valedictorians Mariellyn Dunlap, Amanda Grunder, Lacy Papai, Bryan Ray and Tyson Schrickel and the Class Salutatorian Drake Yost at the school’s annual commencement exercises for the 218 members of the 1998 senior class.

Addresses were given by Malvern High School’s three Valedictorians Natalie Cinson, Andrea DeDent and Denee Reed and the Class Salutatorian Lisa Kidder.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Tim Shriver opened Tim’s Repair Service at 92 2nd St. SE, in Carrollton.

David L. Lyon assumed the presidency of St. John’s Villa.

The Carrollton boys and girls track teams sent five boys and five girls to the Regional finals. They included Ethan Naylor, Eric Manzella, Kyle Baker, Colin Davis and Brandon Walker; Katelyn Jacobson, Lauren Cogan, Mary Jo Brown, Sam Fitzpatrick and Hilary Galbraith.

Receiving special varsity baseball awards at Carrollton High School were Josh Graham, Trevor Hill, Mike Tekip and Colt Newell.