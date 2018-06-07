Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

To eliminate a traffic hazard on the street around Public Square, Carrollton Council voted to change from angle parking on the business (outer) sides of the street to parallel parking.

Carrollton High School’s delegates to Buckeye Boys State were William Anderson and John H. Davis, both juniors.

Samuel Q. (Judge) Morrow, a retired Carroll County Probate Judge, died at the age of 84.

Miss Sandra Rae Lloyd, a 1958 graduate of Carrollton High School, won a trip, which included a sight seeing tour of Washington, DC, as the girl making the highest score in the county in a quiz conducted by the Ohio Temperance League.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Six members of Carrollton High School’s class of 1968 were recognized by Supt. Joseph R. Carlisle for having perfect attendance for a certain number of years. They included John Barnett, nine years; Freda Oyer, eight years; Donald Krepps, seven years; James Allmon, five years; Sharon Smith and Tom Wallace, each three years.

The five top graduates who received trophies from Supt. Carlisle included Thomas Allmon, Mary Ann Fife, Joyce Ann McLoney, and twins Leona and Linda Borland.

“The Great Trail” historical marker was dedicated by the Carroll County Historical Society on SR 183, just south of Pekin.

Receiving the highest awards given in Junior Girl Scouting were Sharon Hinerman and Kerry Hornberger, both members of Girl Scout Troop 887, sponsored by Carrollton Church of Christ.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Political party picks at the June primary election were Democrat Russell Barrett and Republican Dale Willamson.

Susan Rankin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George E. Rankin of Carrollton, was a member of the 1978 graduating class of Ashland College where she earned an associate degree in general business.

Scott Kettering and Bruce Wright were recognized as stand outs in Malvern’s baseball season statistics.

Three of Minerva’s six patrolmen and all four dispatchers, who went on strike at midnight June 1 over money matters, were rehired after being fired by Mayor Walter Miller.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

A total of 239 seniors received diplomas at Carrollton High School’s commencement exercises held at the Carroll County fairgrounds where speeches were given by CHS Valedictorian Kelly Pfund, Buckeye Valedictorian Darla Simmons, CHS Salutatorian Wes King and Buckeye Salutatorian Amy McNutt.

Wendy Hepner, a member of the 1988 graduating class at Carrollton High School, was recognized as the Most Dedicated Senior at an academic awards assembly.

Special award winners honored at Carrollton High School’s baseball banquet included Todd Birney, Chris Shaw, Mike Bell and Jon Rinkes.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new golf course at Carroll Meadows on the Emil Pozderac farm on SR 9, north of Carrollton.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

A violent thunderstorm forced Carrollton High School’s commencement exercises to be moved indoors for the 218-member senior class.

Mrs. Charles (Ruby) Gilliam of Leizure Rd. NW, Minerva, and George W. Miser of Carrollton were re-elected chairmen of their respective Democrat and Republican political parities.

Goodwill Industries announced plans to open a retail store in the Carroll Plaza on SR 43 in Carrollton.

Carrollton High School’s 1998 graduation class had two sets of twins: Brett and Ryan Kirkpatrick, and Daniel and Derek Turkson, along with a set of brothers Chris and Willy Peebles.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Dan King of Tongo Rd, Malvern, was appointed to fill the Brown Twp. vacancy on the Carroll County Agricultural Society.

Carrollton High School’s 2008 graduating class had three sets of twins. They included Beau and Bryan Byrd, Chelsea and Jessica Thornton and Corey and Cassie Slabaugh.

Members of Carrollton High School’s 3,200 relay team, who included Colin Davis, Eric Manzella, Kyle Baker and Ethan Naylor, qualified for the state OHSAA Track and Field championships in Columbus.

Receiving special awards at the Lady Warriors annual softball banquet in Carrollton were Macey Morley, Tait Carter, Brooke Sevek, Jessica Thornton, Lexi Sheets, Amber Williamson and Kelly Stoneman.