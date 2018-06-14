Looking Back…in our files

60 YEARS AGO

From 1958 FPS Files

A still was uncovered in East Twp. and a Rt. 1, Kensington man was held on a charge of illegal possession of untaxed liquor.

A total of 124 Boy Scouts and 26 Scouters representing 10 Troops in the Netawotwes district participated in a Camporee held at the Carroll County fairgrounds over the weekend.

Miss Janet Boggs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Boggs of Rt. 5, Carrollton, left for Scotland where she will live with several farm families for a six-month period under the International Farm Youth Exchange program.

Jon Mac Anderson, a graduate of Dellroy High School and son of Harry R. Anderson of Rt. 1, Carrollton, was awarded a law scholarship to Harvard University.

50 YEARS AGO

From 1968 FPS Files

Seven Carroll County 4-H club members were selected to attend the 51st Ohio 4-H Club Congress in Columbus. They included Janet Kail, Joan Ujcich, Rose Cernava, Beverly Weir, Danny Mangun, Rick Storck and Ray Rummell. Serving on the Club Congress staff from Carroll County were Jane Brooks and Dora Mae Snyder.

Errol Jacobs was hired as Carrollton High School’s head basketball coach, succeeding Dick King.

William B. Peterson, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Peterson of Rt. 5, Carrollton, was promoted to specialist four while serving with the Army’s 291st Transportation Company in Thailand.

The four young men filling Carroll County’s Induction Call No. 218 into the Armed Services included John R. Hinkle, Donald Gene Roudebush, Robert Lee Fankhauser and Donald E. Ramser.

40 YEARS AGO

From 1978 FPS Files

Dr. Glenn C. Dowell – the Dean of Carroll County Physicians – was honored for 50 years of general practice in the medical field by members of the Carroll County Medical Society at a dinner at Atwood Lake Lodge.

Eight Carroll County 4-H Club members were attending the 61st Ohio Club Congress in Columbus. They included Elaine Jones, Pearl Daniel, Paula Heilman, Willis Cline, Willie Prinkey, Jodie Kelch, Mike Toot and Doug Whipkey.

The seven new teachers hired at Malvern school included Charmianne Brothers, Debra Fishley, Sandra Gahan, Carolee Henderson, Doug Schmidt, Stephen Shelley and Denise Townsend.

Open house was held at the newly-completed Carroll Square apartment complex on 3rd St. SE in Carrollton.

30 YEARS AGO

From 1988 FPS Files

Robert Akenhead, superintendent of Tuslaw Local School District, was hired as Minerva’s new superintendent.

Joseph E. Harold, former head basketball coach and athletic director at Conotton Valley High School, was named Carrollton High School’s new head basketball coach, succeeding Dan Wilking.

Delegates from Malvern High School who attended the 1978 Buckeye Boys and Girls State were Mark Nieto, Kevin Kohl, Traci Knapp and Christine Brace.

A two-high school plan, eliminating Springfield High School which was to become a middle school, was approved by the Edison Local Board of Education.

Magnolia resident Dino Long landed a driver’s seat on the Vogt Racing Team of Canton, doing most of his Car 301 racing at Midvale and Canton Speedways.

20 YEARS AGO

From 1998 FPS Files

Three Carrollton High School seniors competed in the National Speech tournament in St. Louis, MO. They included Chip DeSimone, Lacy Papai and Brandon Strawder.

Carroll Community Sale barn, operated by Neva and Ray Locker, on SR 43, north of Carrollton, marked its 50th anniversary.

Conotton Valley’s delegates to Buckeye Boys State were Brent Polen and Darrin Ellenbaugh.

Nancy Whiteleather was installed as president of Carrollton’s VFW Auxiliary.

10 YEARS AGO

From 2008 FPS Files

Three members of Carrollton High School’s Speech and Debate team qualified to compete in the National Foreign League’s national tournament in Las Vegas, NV. They included Austin Temple, Matt Cairns and Dominick Arquilla.

Selected as delegates from Southern Local High School to attend the 2008 Buckeye Girls State at Ashland University were Julia Saling and Jennifer Saling.

Carrollton senior Ethan Naylor placed 3rd in the state track and field meet held in Columbus, breaking his own school record in the 1,600 meters.