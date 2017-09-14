Loretta “Lynn” Baker, 47, of Bergholz, passed away Saturday Sept. 9, 2017, in Cleveland Clinic. She was born July 26, 1970, in Steubenville.

Lynn graduated from Springfield High School in 1988. She worked as a paralegal for a law firm in North Carolina until her illness. Before moving to North Carolina, she worked many years for Attorney C. Bruce Williams in Salem.

She is survived by her two children, Jonathan C. Stewart of Cleveland, and Payge M. Baker of Statesville, NC; her mother and stepfather, Gerald and Loretta (Culp) Pyle of Amsterdam; her father, John Baker of Bergholz; stepmother, Patricia Baker of Steubenville; one sister, Amy Baker of Steubenville; six brothers, Johnny Baker of Amsterdam, Craig (Kim) Brummel of Magnolia, Scott Brummel of Carrollton, Thomas (Krisila) Baker of Statesville, NC, Mark Blancato of Steubenville and James Baker of Bergholz; paternal grandmother, Nina Baker; three nephews; four nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mercedes Lane Baker; maternal grandparents, Sherman and Gertrude Culp; and paternal grandfather, James Baker.

A celebration of life was held Sept. 13 at Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church in Carrollton.