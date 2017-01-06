Lorraine H. Bennett, 84

January 6, 2017   Deaths

Lorraine H. Bennett, 84, of Carrollton, passed over to eternal life Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at home after a long illness surrounded by her family.

Born March 15, 1932, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Elizabeth Schuler.lorraine-bennett-obit

Lorraine was a homemaker who cherished her family.

She is survived by two sons, James (Barbara) Bennett and Bill (Barb) Bennett, both of Florida; a son-in-law, James Thompson of Carrollton; grandchildren, Angie, Mason, Missy (Keith), Guy (Tammy), Nick (Brittany), Tonya (Robert) and Chad (Michelle); great grandchildren, Emma, Kris, Keven, Kody, Allie, Adam, Avianna, Kolton, Ella, Matthew, Katie, Nic, Brookelyne and Miley; and great great grandchildren, Reagan, Logan, Emerson and Madison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Bennett; daughter, Denise L. Thompson; and great grandson, Christian Brannon.

In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation will take place through the care of Heritage Cremation.

 

Skip to toolbar