Lorraine H. Bennett, 84, of Carrollton, passed over to eternal life Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at home after a long illness surrounded by her family.

Born March 15, 1932, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Elizabeth Schuler.

Lorraine was a homemaker who cherished her family.

She is survived by two sons, James (Barbara) Bennett and Bill (Barb) Bennett, both of Florida; a son-in-law, James Thompson of Carrollton; grandchildren, Angie, Mason, Missy (Keith), Guy (Tammy), Nick (Brittany), Tonya (Robert) and Chad (Michelle); great grandchildren, Emma, Kris, Keven, Kody, Allie, Adam, Avianna, Kolton, Ella, Matthew, Katie, Nic, Brookelyne and Miley; and great great grandchildren, Reagan, Logan, Emerson and Madison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Bennett; daughter, Denise L. Thompson; and great grandson, Christian Brannon.

In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation will take place through the care of Heritage Cremation.