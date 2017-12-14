Louisville overpowers young Warrior team

By Carol McIntire

Editor

A young Carrollton boys basketball team suffered losses last week at the hands of South Range and Louisville.

The Warriors opened Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) play Friday at home against the Louisville Leopards. The Leopards sank 12 shots from three-point range and rolled to an 80-44 win.

On Tuesday, Carrollton traveled to South Range, where they suffered a 55-33 loss at the hands of the Raiders.

Jacob Roberts scored the first two points of the game against Louisville, which was the only lead the Warriors would have during the game. The Leopards quickly took control and built a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. They extended the lead to 39-25 at halftime and dominated the Warriors in the second half, scoring 19 points in the third period and 22 in the final frame.

Sophmore Adam Chaney led the Warriors with 12 points, including a three pointer. Senior Chayse Marmo chipped in 11 points, including five from the foul line.

Carrollton connected on 11 of 41 field goals for 26.8 percent, compared to 28 of 67 for 47.1 percent for Louisville. Chaney sank Carrollton’s lone three pointer.

Senior Derek Zeller led the Leopards with 23 points and eight rebounds. Senior Brandon Wahl added 22 points, including four three-point shots.

Louisville held an advantage on the boards 36-27. Brady Benner pulled down seven for the Warriors.

Coach Todd English gave credit to his team for playing hard and not giving up.

“They played hard,” English said. “We are a very young team, the youngest in the league, but we are going to get better. The boys play hard and are snappy and I expect to see them improve as the season progresses.”

Carrollton started off slow offensively against South Range, scoring just five points in the first quarter and trailed 15-5 at the end of the quarter. South Range widened the margin to 29-12 at halftime. The Warriors rallied in the third period and cut the deficit to 32-25 before the Raiders pulled away for a 55-33 win.

Chayse Marmo led the Warriors with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Drue Moore and Brady Benner both connected on a 3-point shot. Moore also received credit for three assists.

The Warriors committed 19 turnovers, compared to nine for the Raiders.

On the boards, Carrollton pulled down 10 offensive rebounds and 17 defensive, and South Range had seven offensive and 19 defensive rebounds.

Carrollton had eight steals, three of which belonged to Jimmy Birong.

Jaxon Anderson led South Range with 22 points on a 10-15 shooting performance. Mike Cunningham had 17 points, including four three-point shots, and four rebounds.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Marlington Dec. 15 and travel to Sandy Valley Dec. 19. Games begin at 7:30.