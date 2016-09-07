Lovett leads boys, girls at Dave Clegg

Carrollton’s boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Dave Clegg Invitational in North Canton Sept. 3.

BOYS

Carrollton senior and 2015 cross-country state qualifier Cole Lovett dominated the 2016 Dave Clegg Invitational, finishing first overall out of 99 runners with a time of 15:58.2.

Quinton Huggett wasn’t far behind his teammate, finishing 13th with a time of 17:00.9.

Carrollton freshman Alex Carrothers posted a 41st place finish with a time of 18:05.0 followed by teammate Jon Russell who placed 47th with a time of 18:12.2.

Noah Carrothers finished 57th with a time of 18:36.8. Freshman Andrew Carrothers placed 68th for the Warriors with a time of 19:47.5.

As a team, the Carrollton Warriors boys finished sixth out of 12 teams.

GIRLS

Maddie Dunlap led the Carrollton Lady Warriors with a fourth place finish and a time of 19:06.

Carrollton sophomore Micah Donley followed Dunlap with a 21st place finish and a time of 20:45.1.

Senior Hailey Wells placed 27th with a time of 20:58 and junior Grace Bartlow finished 55th with a time of 22:13.2.

Carrollton sophomore Cindy Lewis finished 56th (22:17).

Junior Emmy Days finished 68th for the Lady Warriors with a time of 22:48.5. Freshman Jennie Stine placed 73rd (22:55.8). Jezarae Bell followed with a 75th place finish and a time of 23:03.3.

Both the boys and girls cross-country team were scheduled to host the East Canton Hornets Sept. 6 at Community Field.