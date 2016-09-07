Lovett leads boys, girls at Dave Clegg
Carrollton’s boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Dave Clegg Invitational in North Canton Sept. 3.
BOYS
Carrollton senior and 2015 cross-country state qualifier Cole Lovett dominated the 2016 Dave Clegg Invitational, finishing first overall out of 99 runners with a time of 15:58.2.
Quinton Huggett wasn’t far behind his teammate, finishing 13th with a time of 17:00.9.
Carrollton freshman Alex Carrothers posted a 41st place finish with a time of 18:05.0 followed by teammate Jon Russell who placed 47th with a time of 18:12.2.
Noah Carrothers finished 57th with a time of 18:36.8. Freshman Andrew Carrothers placed 68th for the Warriors with a time of 19:47.5.
As a team, the Carrollton Warriors boys finished sixth out of 12 teams.
GIRLS
Maddie Dunlap led the Carrollton Lady Warriors with a fourth place finish and a time of 19:06.
Carrollton sophomore Micah Donley followed Dunlap with a 21st place finish and a time of 20:45.1.
Senior Hailey Wells placed 27th with a time of 20:58 and junior Grace Bartlow finished 55th with a time of 22:13.2.
Carrollton sophomore Cindy Lewis finished 56th (22:17).
Junior Emmy Days finished 68th for the Lady Warriors with a time of 22:48.5. Freshman Jennie Stine placed 73rd (22:55.8). Jezarae Bell followed with a 75th place finish and a time of 23:03.3.
Both the boys and girls cross-country team were scheduled to host the East Canton Hornets Sept. 6 at Community Field.