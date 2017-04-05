Lovett wins two events, Flanagan tops long jump field at Fairless

FAIRLESS – Carrollton placed second behind East Canton in the boys division of the Fairless Tri-County Invitational Saturday at Fairless.

East Canton won the event with 117 points, followed by Carrollton with 87.5. Sandy Valley placed 13th with 5 points.

Cole Lovett and Quinton Huggett finished one-two for the Warriors in the 1600-meter run. Lovett had a time of 4:16 followed by Huggett in 4:39. Lovett won the 3,200 with a time of 9:42.64. Huggett was fourth in 10:14.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Benton Miller, Chase Flanagan, Ryan Shepherd and Calob Dalton won with a time of 45.28 and Chase Flanagan won the long jump with a distance of 20-10.25. Flanagan was third in the 200 with a time of 23.60.

Dalton picked up third place points in the 100 in a time of 11.78.

The 4×200 relay team of Bryce Carte, Flanagan, Shepherd and Dalton finished fourth in 1:38.26 and Brenton Miller was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-08.25.

The Warriors were scheduled to host West Branch Tuesday in a league meet.

They compete at the West Holmes Invitational April 8, travel to Salem April 11, Sandy Valley for the Lidderdale Invitational April 15, to Alliance April 18 and return home April 18 to host Louisville. Action begins at 4:30 p.m. for the league meet with Louisville.