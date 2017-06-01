ATHENS – Senior Cole Lovett led the way for the Carrollton boys track team at the Division II regional meet last week at Athens.

Lovett was the regional champion in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and was a member of the winning 4×8 relay team.

Lovett won the 1,600 with a time of 4:16.52, a new regional record, and the 3,200 with a time of 9:43.64.

The previous regional record for the 1,600 was 4:17.40 set in 1994 by Matt Shady of Delaware Olentangy.

The 4×8 relay team of Lovett, Quinton Huggett (senior), Dan Lampe (junior) and Preston Berry (senior) clocked in at 8:02.28. Lovett and Huggett were members of the Carrollton 4×8 relay team that set the regional record of 7:57.07 in 2016. Other members of that team included Adam Shaw and Jon Goffard.

The 4×100 relay team, comprised of junior Jose Diaz, senior Brenton Miller, junior Chase Flanagan and sophomore Calob Dalton, placed third with a time of 43.97 to qualify for the state meet.

Flanagan finished eighth in the long jump and Lampe finished 14th in the 1,600. As a team, the Warriors finished third with 39 points. Sheridan was first with 52 points.