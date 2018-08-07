Lucille Westfall, 93, of Carrollton died early Sunday morning, Aug. 5, 2018, in Manor Care Center in Canton.

Born Dec. 17, 1924, in Akron, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Iva Smith Grey.

She was a member of Dellroy United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sandra Ketchum of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Christine (Jeff) Graham, Debbie (Paul) Saluan, Becca (Billy) Habyan, Bruce (Michelle) Westfall and Shelly (Todd) Miles; 10 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Nancy Westfall; and a favorite friend, Eric Langston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Isaac Westfall; her son, Donald Bruce Westfall; sister, Virginia; three brothers, Alfred, Donald and Arthur; and son-in-law, Leonard Ketchum.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until time of services with Eastern Star services at 12:45 p.m.