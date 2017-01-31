Lucinda J. Borland, 75, of Orange City, FL, and formerly of Dellroy, OH, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at home.

Cindy was preceded in death by her late husband, Lester Borland; father, Delbert Boring Sr.; and mother, Dorothy Boring.

“Cindy” was a loving mother to Jeffrey Starlin (Tanya), Michael Starlin (Yvonne) and Craig Starlin and a loving grandmother to Laiken Starlin, Stephanie Starlin, Jeffrey Starlin Jr. and Zachary Starlin. Cindy is also survived by a brother, Delbert Boring Jr.; and two sisters, Emilie Ayers and Kimberly Berry.

Cindy spent several years in the banking industry where she enjoyed meeting and helping people daily. On her down time, she enjoyed family, friends and extensive traveling. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held February 4 at 1 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children’s International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607.