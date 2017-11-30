Malvern council short one member; accepting applications through Jan. 30

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

MALVERN – Following the recent re-election of three council members, Malvern council still finds themselves one member short of a full council.

Mayor Bob DeLong said any village resident interested in serving a four-year term on council should submit a letter of application to council by Jan. 30. Council members will consider those who have applied and will choose a new member of council.

Council learned the village Christmas tree arrived and was installed, however, they were dismayed to learn one of the small decorated trees placed in the planter boxes has already been stolen.

Carol Brawley said the historical society will hold a Christmas celebration in the gazebo beside the society building Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are invited to stop by for cookies and a hot beverage and to view the displays at the historical society.

Alana Evans, village tax administrator, submitted her resignation, effective Nov. 29, after 12 years of service. Evans said it is time to move forward.

Council voted to accept the resignation. Evans thanked the village for their support during her years of service.

Council agreed to pursue using the tax service RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency) for the village’s tax collection needs.

Following discussion regarding the wording of the ordinance regarding paid days off for holidays, council agreed the village offices and services will close at noon Dec. 22 and will remain closed through Dev. 26.

For New Year’s, employees will be off Dec. 29 at noon and village offices will remain closed through Jan. 2.

In other business council:

– LEARNED winter vehicles are ready to be used for snow and ice removal.

– DISCUSSED the need for a new truck for use by the water and service departments.

– WILL have a proposal submitted by Consumer’s bank for the village financial services and needs.

– REMINDED Nov. 30 is the last day for leaf pick up in the village.

– LEARNED a new garage door was ordered for the service building since the old one cannot be repaired.

– Issued an invitation for village residents to volunteer for two seats on the Park Advisory Committee.