Malvern council welcomes new administrator, hires solicitor

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

MALVERN – New mayor Bob DeLong welcomed new Village Administrator Marcus Benson during the Jan. 9 meeting of Malvern Council. Benson was hired in December.

Council fired former administrator Rick Giroux in November while the former mayor, Angela Lambert, was on vacation.

“I’ve been learning village policies and trying to get up to date with buildings. It is a learning experience,” said Benson.

Council unanimously approved hiring Chad Murdock from Rootstown, as the new village solicitor. No date was given for his work to begin and no salary was set. The finance committee interviewed Murdock prior to Monday’s meeting.

“He will work as an independent contractor. He agreed to come to council meetings and work with Pat (Pat Griffith, village fiscal officer). Much of the prep work for ordinances and other things will be done through faxing, email and by telephone. He does government law and works with other townships such as Ravenna and Portage,” said Council Woman Barb Burgess.

Former tax administrator Alana Evans reported total income from tax revenue for 2016 was $226,204.29. This was $28,270 more than 2015; an increase of 14 percent. Evans said she will continue to make deposits and do postings as long as she can or until the village hires a new tax administrator.

Evans suggested if council is unable to find a new tax administrator they might want to consider using the services of RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency).

Council Woman Kathy Ritter announced a representative is needed for the fire district. Anyone interested in serving on the board is asked to contact Griffith at village hall.

Council learned problems with mail delivery seems to have been corrected since the locks were changed last month on the village mail box, according to Griffith.

Griffith said the matter of funds for park reservations as been turned over to the state auditor. Information was given at last months meeting that indicated that income for park reservations was down for the year more than $2,000.

Council announced that they will accept letters of interest from village residents until January 31 to fill the vacant seat on council.

“I hope we can get someone who is interested in helping the village,” said council member Kathy Ritter.

In other business council:

– UNANIMOUSLY elected Barb Burgess council president.

– APPROVED the standing rules of council.