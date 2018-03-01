Malvern cracks down on animals in the village

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

MALVERN – Anyone living in the village who owns a pet that can also be eaten as food, will need to find it a new home.

Village council gave first reading to an ordinance that will not permit any animal considered a public nuisance within the village limits.

These animals include, horses, mules, cattle, bison, sheep, goats, geese, fowl, swine, llamas, alpacas, rabbits, poultry or any animal generally used in the production of food.

Regulations for dogs, cats, and other domestic, non-domestic and wild animals are covered by law within the Ohio Revised Code.

Consideration for small animals for youths in the village participating in 4-H will be considered.

Council members were asked to consider making changes to the wording in the Policy and Procedure handbook regarding paid holidays and vacations for part time or seasonal workers.

“It needs adjusted somehow. Right now it says that after three years they get holiday pay. But it doesn’t seem right that you are paying a worker for only six hours a week but he gets an eight hour paid holiday,” said Benson.

Jim Lowery questioned council regarding a public request for quotes for mowing the village park from April 1 to Nov. 1. Lowery has mowed the park for several years and believes he has a continuing contract with the village.

Solicitor Chad Murdock told Lowery to submit a quote to Administrator Marcus Benson and it will be considered with other submitted quotes.

Lowery said he had a verbal commitment he had with the village was permitted to use half of a storage building at the park for his equipment. Benson told him that is not included with the quote for this years mowing service.