Malvern man jailed; charged with 11 felony counts

A Malvern man remains in jail after he was charged with 11 felony counts in Carroll County Municipal Court Aug. 11.

Gregory Barrino, Sr., 55, of 607 Church St., Malvern, was arrested Aug. 10 by Carroll County deputies after a several month investigation for trafficking in drugs.

Barrino was charged with eight counts of trafficking in marihuana, a felony of the fifth degree; two counts of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree and one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

“Deputies will be pressing hard in the county to keep our county safe from narcotics trafficking,” Sheriff Dale R. Williams said.

Barrino is being held on $50,000 cash surety bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 before Municipal Court Judge Gary Willen.