Malvern officials says BellStore officials illegally hooked to village water system

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The new BellStore Marathon, located at the intersection of State Route (SR) 43 and SR183 just outside the village of Malvern has water and has opened for business. However, Malvern Council did not grant approval for the business to have the water turned on.

Councilmember Tom Holmes asked during the Sept. 7 council meeting if the village had or will receive the annexation papers for the BellStore. Council previously agreed to provide water to the new business when the annexation process was completed.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Schumacher, chief design manager for Hammontree & Associates which represents Campbell Oil, the owners of the former Dorsey store property, appeared before council and told them she would expedite the annexation papers and get the process started.

Village solicitor Vince Slabaugh said he contacted the attorney several times and is always told another step to the process is being done. The village has not received annexation papers.

Holmes said he stopped at the store after it opened for business a couple of weeks ago and spoke to several people who said they were the manager. Holmes was told the plumbers working at the business turned the water on for the business usage. Holmes said the employees believed the business had been annexed.

“I told them no they haven’t been annexed! Have the papers come through? How did they turn on the water?” asked Holmes.

Mayor Angela Lambert said BellStore management may be surprised when they get the first water bill as the business will be charged double the rate that is charged for water customers inside the village.

“We need to tell them they are paying double rates,” said Lambert. Lambert also said if the annexation papers are not received and approved soon, the village has the right to shut off the water to the BellStore just as it does any other resident or business in the village that has not been approved or water bills not paid.

Slabaugh will follow up with the BellStore attorney again this week to try to resolve the matter and move the annexation forward.

In an unrelated matter, Lambert announced the village received seven applications for the village administrator position.

Council recently agreed to keep current village administrator Rick Giroux on as a grant writer. Giroux will be paid a percentage of all grant monies received.

Giroux and council agreed his ability to work only in the evenings and a few hours on Saturday is not meeting the needs of the village. Council agreed a full time administrator was needed for business to take place during the work day. Giroux is employed full time as city manager for the village of Sebring.

When Lambert was asked when council would look at the applications, she said she wasn’t sure. When asked who would be looking at the applications to narrow down the field, Lambert said she hadn’t decided that yet.

“I want to be in on this. And I want Rick to sit in on this as well,” said Lambert. Council members Bob DeLong, Holmes and Barb Burgess volunteered to serve on the review committee.

No one could agree on a date or time to meet, so Lambert said that information will be announced later.

Council Woman Eunice Thompson questioned why the service department was working from director Steve Felton’s van instead of a village vehicle. Thompson was concerned workers would not be covered by village insurance if an injury occurred.

Felton said it was his intention to donate his old van to the village for use as long as it lasted. Holmes said the new village dump truck will only seat two and the old van can be loaded with mowers and other equipment and seat all three employees.

Council agreed to accept the van as a donation to the village and fiscal officer Pat Griffith will check out insurance coverage to make sure it is in place.

In other business council:

– LEARNED the Old Fashion Homecoming had raised $645 for the Malvern Youth Baseball teams and those funds will be used on the ball fields. The park board made $773, which will be used for safety ground cover under the spring toys and the teeter-totters. Lambert thanked all those involved.

– WAS informed by Giroux he plans to apply for several grants to provide funds to make about $63,000 in needed repairs and updates to the water plant.

– HEARD the mayor ask Griffith to make sure all council members get the minutes through email, to make sure the office is open at 9 a.m., and to inform her as to what goes on in the village hall. The opening of the office at 9 a.m. has been discussed before and Griffith has said that she had to get the mail from the post office. Doing this puts her arrival at village hall a few minutes after 9 a.m. on occasion.

– AGREED to have the fire siren company visit council with information regarding a new warning siren for the park.

– LEARNED from the mayor the Porter Street paving project will have to be rebid.

– AUTHORIZED a $100 per month payment for an unspecified amount of time to lease a new photocopier from Graphic Enterprises upon the recommendation of the mayor. Lambert said the lease includes all repairs, replacements, and toner costs.

– WILL have the installer of new sidewalks at the park check out why a large crack has developed and seek repairs.

– WAS questioned by Holmes as to why Canton was doing water testing for the village. Lambert said it had formerly done by the village of Sebring.

– WILL host trick or treat in the village Oct. 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

– RESERVED the right to reject all bids on the village-owned old Dodge truck which is for sale.

– AGREED to order one LED retro-fit light for a downtown pole to see how well they work before ordering additional lights.