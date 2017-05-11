Malvern residents reminded to check before cutting trees

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Lengthy discussion was held regarding trees in the curb strips within the village during the May 1 meeting.

Village Administrator Marcus Benson reported a resident is running over a small tree trying to remove it from the strip in front of their residence.

Council recalled village rules state a resident must appear before council and request removal of a tree from the curb strip. Residents are not permitted to remove trees on their own. They must hire a legal contractor to remove the tree.

Council noted removing trees is very dangerous due to power lines, the danger of the tree falling on a house, vehicle, people, or other property, and buried gas, electric, water, or sewer lines.

Council stressed that all tree removal must be approved by the village council.

Council also reminded residents that only certain approved varieties of trees may be planted in the curb strips due to roots invading side walks, water lines, or sewer lines.

Benson also reported he is working on figures to submit for grant funding for street paving projects.

Figures needed for these grant applications are not available from last year but he hopes to have them completed soon and ready to submit with several grant applications.

Following a drive through of the village, Mayor Bob DeLong reported there are numerous violations of junk vehicles on property or in yards within the village. If a vehicle is not currently licensed or has not been moved within 30 days, the village will enforce the ordinance to have them removed at the residents cost.

Village officials are making photos with date stamps on them to verify how long the vehicles have been on the property. Once a notice is received by the resident, from the village, they will have 30 days to comply with the law and have the vehicle removed.

“We are going to enforce this,” said DeLong.

Tax Clerk Alana Evans reported income tax collection is down about 50% from last year at this time. She believes it is due to some layoffs and cut backs at several businesses in town. She will keep an eye on those figures and report back to council.

New volleyball nets were purchased and the pit is ready for sand this week. A large tree has been taken down at the park and cleaned up.

Fiscal officer Ashley Ring reported she received an email from a resident stating, due to speeding on Porter Street, the village needs to have it’s own police department.

Council Woman Barb Burgess said the issue would have to be put on a ballot, and there is nothing council can do about it.

“It’s been on the ballot three times. They won’t pass it,” stated Council Woman Eunice Thompson.

Incidents are to be reported to the county sheriff who has a deputy patrolling Malvern every day.

The resident stated they have put up video cameras and will put up more to record the speeders.

Discussion was held as to what the funds raised from the Old Fashioned Days last year was to be used for.

Minutes from the Sept. 6, 2016, meeting show former mayor Angela Lambert said the funds would be used for new spring toys and teeter totter.

Other mentions from the minutes also show that it was to be used for surround and pea gravel under toys and playground equipment.

Council approved an emergency ordinance authorizing the administrator to make purchases up to $5,000. Also passed as an emergency, was a resolution authorizing $100 to help the American Legion purchase flags.

In other business council:

-REMINDED residents not to blow grass clippings into the street.

– ISSUED a thank you to everyone who helped with the villagewide clean up day held recently.

– GAVE a special thank you to “Ma” Betty for providing food, cakes, and other treats for the workers on clean up day.

– MET in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the employment of a public official. No action was taken following the session.

– APPROVED changing village accounts to an online banking system saving the village money.

– HEARD the park committee announced at the last meeting to cancel Old Fashioned Days for 2017. The park committee will meet May 25 at 7 p.m. in village park.