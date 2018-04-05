Malvern trailer park case filed in Common Pleas Court

A complaint has been filed in Carroll County Common Pleas Court by a group of nine tenants in the Sandy Creek Mobile Home Esates near Malvern seeking continued water service.

The plaintiffs include Thomas Snyder and eight other park renters seeking relief from Carolyn M. Lawrence Revocable Trust and Carolyn M. Lawrence of Naples, FL, owner of the park; Russell W. and Lois J. Reed of Kirkland, FL, who collected rent payments from the tennants, and the village of Malvern Water Department.

The plaintiffs (tenants) seek court orders that:

-the defendants (Lawrence and Reeds) continue providing water to the manufactured home park beyond Jan. 24, 2018;

– a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction preventing defendants from terminating water service to the manufactured home park;

– permit the tennants to deposit their monthly rent payments with Clerk of Courts;

– order the Trust, Ms. Lawrence and the Reeds to remedy the water leak situation;

– order the Water Department to create a new account for the manufactured home park with the rent deposits with the Clerk of Courts ;

– appoint a receiver to oversee the financial affairs of the manufactured home park, and

– give the receiver authority to take any action permitted under the Ohio Revised Code.

The court action began last year when Malvern officials threatened to shut off the water to the park for non-payment, although the tenants had been making regular monthly rent payments

An action was filed in Carroll County Municipal Court where Judge Gary L. Willen issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the village from shuting off the water to the park and that all rent money be paid to the court and put in an escrow account.

The case was later transferred and filed in Common Pleas Court due to jurisdiction to get a receiver appointed.

A request was filed April 2 for a hearing on a motion to immediately appoint a receiver. As of late morning April 3, a hearing was not yet scheduled.