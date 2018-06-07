Malvern’s Zoe Moser runs her way to top spot on Division III podium

By Carol McIntire

COLUMBUS – Malvern crowned its second state track champion in school history during the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Meet in Columbus Saturday.

Zoe Moser, a sophomore, won the Division III 200-meter dash championship at Jesse Owens Stadium with a time of 24.88. She had the fastest qualifying time in the preliminaries at 25.42.

Earlier in the day, Moser finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.14, which was a personal best for her and broke the school record of 12.22, which she set. Last year, Moser finished sixth in the 100.

Moser’s championship was the first for the school since Karen Larke won back-to-back titles in the long jump in 1984 and 1985.

Moser’s teammate, senior Kelsi Hulit, placed second in the discus with a throw of 137’6” and fifth in the shot put with distance of 40’3.25”. As a junior, Hulit placed sixth in the discus and 10th in the shot put.

Moser and Hulit were also members of the 4×100 relay team that reached the finals, but placed ninth in the finals, one spot shy of a podium position. Junior Jasmine Goldsworthy and sophomore Lauren Foster were also members of the relay team.

“What an amazing way to end the season!” said Malvern Coach Jeremy Maher.

As a team the Hornets placed third in the state with 30 points. Minister won the Division II title with 57 points and Covington earned the runner-up spot with 32 points.

“We returned to Malvern with a state champion, two state runner ups, third place overall and a relay team that will return three members to the track team next year. We could not be more proud of the girls and are excited to see what the future holds. It was an unbelievable weekend and we could not be more proud of our girls!”