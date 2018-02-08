March 5-9 is Carrollton schools Kindergarten registration

Carrollton Exempted Village School District will hold Kindergarten registration for the 2018/2019 school year the week of March 5-9 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

If your child will be five years old by Aug. 1, you will need to register them at the school they will be attending, Carrollton, Augusta or Dellroy elementary schools.

Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, shot record, proof of residence and custody papers when registering the child.

For more information or questions, contact the school the child will attend at:

Carrollton Elementary – 330-627-4592; Augusta Elementary – 330-627-2442; or Dellroy Elementary – 330-735-2850.