Margaret E. Anderson, 95, a former Roswell Rd. SW, Sherrodsville resident, died early Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, 2017, in Brewster Parke Nursing Home in Brewster, OH, following a period of declining health.

Born May 19, 1922, in East Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Mary Belle Poole Haught. On June 8, 1947, she married her husband, Oney E. Anderson, who passed away June 15, 1988. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only son, Gary E. Anderson, who died Dec. 16, 2009; and a brother, Paul Haught.

Margaret worked for the former Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator until she got married. She was primarily a homemaker who devoted her life to her husband and family. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Sherrodsville and a former member of the United Methodist Women of the Church. She was an active member of the Carroll County Historical Society, and was a talented quilter who created quilts for the Algonquin Mill Festival for many years. She was a 1940 graduate of Wintersville High School.

She is survived by a granddaughter, Mrs. Tammy (Justin) Kline of Brewster, and a grandson, William (Heather) Anderson of Beach City; a daughter-in-law, Betsy Anderson of Brewster; four great-grandchildren, Jessica Kline of Brewster, Corey Anderson, Hannah Anderson, and Allison Anderson, all of Beach City; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery near Sherrodsville. Calling hours will be held from noon until time of services at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box #277, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. To leave an online condolence message, visit the funeral home website.