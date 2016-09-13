Margaret A. Fritts, 90

Margaret Annabelle (Ulman) Fritts, 90, a beautiful reflection of the love of Christ, left this earth Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in her home. She was known as a kind, soft spoken, warm and giving person to everyone she met and a loving caregiver and comforter to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Carroll County, OH, to Nellie Marie (Jolley) Ulman and Floyd Ulman. They both have preceded her in death.

She was raised in a farming community and her family learned about hard work and how to handle the struggles of the Depression. Their strong faith in God carried them through these hard times. Her siblings were Foster Ulman, Mary Ellen (Ulman) Yoder, Joseph Ulman, Hazel (Ulman) Speelman, Harold Ulman, and Ruth (Ulman) Hosack. They have all preceded her in death except Ruth Hosack.

Margaret went to school in Augusta. She worked on their farm and at the dairy in Minerva as a young girl. She married Forrest “Smitty” Smith in 1943. They had one daughter, Sharon Lee Smith. Sharon Lee died in 1945, followed by Smitty in 1946.

Margaret moved to Akron in 1951 to attend Cosmetology School. While working at a drug store, she met Harry Gerald Fritts. They married and were married for 65 years.

In 1952, Cynthia Marie Fritts was born while they lived in Knoxville, TN, for a time. They moved to Dayton where Margaret began showing her talents as a wife, mother and homemaker; sewing, cooking and creating a beautiful home. She was always known for her style, dress, hair and appearance and made sure her children reflected that value.

In 1954, Cathy Jerilyn Fritts was born. At that time, Margaret and Jerry were very involved in their church, the Dayton Baptist Temple. They moved to Vandalia and helped found Vandalia Baptist Temple. In 1957, Timothy Gerald Fritts was born. Shortly after, Jerry headed off to seminary in Arlington, TX, where Margaret’s training in frugality made her the perfect wife for these very lean years. The family had all the special care, love, homemade clothing and food that made those years a special time to be remembered.

In 1961, they moved back to Dayton and Rebekah Ann Fritts was born. Margaret began making her yard the showcase of the neighborhood with her beautiful flowerbeds and landscape. They were given free rent at the trailer park where they lived because of this. She also had a great love of birds and nature she passed on to her children along with a great trust and love of her heavenly father. She went further with her faith teaching Sunday school and became the superintendent of the department. Many children, teachers and parents were touched by her servant leadership and made wonderful and lasting friendships. She went on to teach at Washington Heights Baptist Church, West Street Baptist and oversaw the children’s program for WOW (Women of the World) at Patterson Park Church. She taught at several preschools and daycares in the area and drove the van for Temple Christian School.

Margaret loved God’s Word and had strong convictions her family respected. Many loving children’s songs, poems, phrases and memories are carried on to generations because of her influence. She will always be loved and remembered.

Her great-granddaughter, Ava Nicole Buck, has also preceded her in death.

The family members left behind are: her daughter, Cindy (Fritts) Buck, and her husband Mike; daughter, Cathy (Fritts) Hill, and her husband Chris; son, Tim Fritts, and his wife Marcia; daughter Becky (Fritts) Stein and her husband Doug; 14 grandchildren, Joshua Buck(Shelly), Geoffrey Buck (Sarah), Randy Hill (Lisa), Mindee Hill Berg (Jeff), Eric Hill (Caren), Brett Hill, Emilee Fritts Munafo (Jason), Jessica Fritts Diperna (Anthony), Megan Fritts Meyers (Ricky), Molly Fritts, Nicole Stein Cook (Aaron), Lindsay Stein Blakely (Adam), Brooke Stein Shoemaker (Paul), and Brandon Stein; 23 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ruth Hosack.

You are invited to life celebration services beginning with a visitation of family and friends Monday September 12th from 5-8 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton. Services were held Sept. 13 in Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dayton Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Interment was in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.

In memory of Margaret, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH 45385 or Cornerstone Baptist Church Children’s Ministries, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.