Margery Gregg, 100

Margery (Lecrone) Gregg, 100, of Amsterdam for most of her adult life, passed away Aug. 6, 2018, in Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Township after a brief illness.

Born July 28, 1918, near Bucyrus, she was a daughter to the late Lloyd C and Hulda D LeCrone.

Margery’s devotion to education developed as a student in the Holmes-Liberty schools, at Bluffton College and as a dedicated teacher at Springfield Local High School. Margie became an adult student in the Academy of Lifetime Learning and Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle.

Years of selfless service included her association with United Church of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Library, Delta Kappa Gamma, Jefferson County Retired Teachers’ Association and Amsterdam Women’s Club.

Survivors include daughter, Carol (Jan) Benroth; grandson, Jeff; and many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John E Gregg; brother, Paul (Ruth) LeCrone; sisters, Elizabeth (Clifford) Wilson and Martha (Clifford) Haynam; and infant sons, Robert Allen and John Paul.

A celebration of Margery’s life will be held Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment has taken place at Clay Township Cemetery near Genoa.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Amsterdam, Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, Amsterdam Library or John and Margery Gregg Scholarship Fund of Bluffton University.

Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sande Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.

