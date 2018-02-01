Margie K. Pitts, 71, died at her home Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at 6 a.m. She was born March 2, 1946, in Canton, the daughter of the late Robert and Jacqueline (Logan) Tasker.

Margie was a 1964 graduate of Carrollton High School. She was last employed as a secretary for Thorne Management for 20 years. She was a member of First Friends Church, Salem Little Quakers and Agape Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Pitts, whom she married Feb. 21, 1965; a son, David K. (Tammy) Pitts of Salem; a daughter, Dawn (Ryan) Pitts of Magnolia; a sister, Sandi Tasker of Carrollton; a brother, Larry Tasker of Malvern; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a brother, William Tasker, preceded her in death.

Services will be held February 5, at 11 a.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home Feb. 4, from 1-4 p.m. with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating. Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

