Marian R. Cocos, 86, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Canterbury Villa of Alliance.

Born Jan. 23, 1931, in Malvern, she was a daughter to Homer and Mary (Eckley) Clark. She worked at the Canton Repository and retired from Timken, TRW and Allstate Canning. She graduated from Minerva High School.

She is survived by a son, Kevin (Joy) Cocos of Minerva; two grandchildren, Kyle Cocos and Katie Cocos, both of Minerva; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Cocos, who passed away, June 23, 2004; a son, Kerry Cocos; two sisters, Zelda Virginia Geiselman and Beatrice White; two brothers, Roy Clark and Robert Clark; and two granddaughters, Keri and Lydia Cocos. Funeral services will be Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon prior to the funeral service. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.