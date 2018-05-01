Marietta Moser, 91, of Carrollton, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born Aug. 9, 1926, in Monroe County, TN, she was a daughter of the late John and Alva Mae Kennedy Bright.

She was a retired employee of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District cafeteria. Prior to that, she had been a teacher in a one-room school in Tennessee.

Marietta was a member of Amsterdam Church of God, where she had served as treasurer for 30 years, a Sunday school teacher and nursery worker. She will be remembered as a great cook, seamstress and avid cheerleader for her Lord and grandchildren.

Surviving her are seven daughters, Alvadell (John) Silvius of Wooster, Donna Kohler of Kilgore, Shirley (Jack) Purdy of Irwin, OH, Betty (Jim) Griffeth of Carrollton, Mary (Bob) Johnson of Dennison, Audrey (Gary) Shears of Carrollton and Verna (Richard) Bausell of Carrollton; 17 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; and three sisters, Edna Sperry of Carrollton, Loretta Noble of Winter Haven, FL, and Norma Brumbaugh of Dellroy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 1980; six brothers; and son-in-law, Roy Kohler.

Funeral services will be May 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Amsterdam Church of God with Rev. David Guess officiating. Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Amsterdam Church of God or Carroll Golden Age Retreat.