Marion J. Moore, 87

Marian J. Moore, 87, known by Jean to those who knew her best, passed away peacefully March 21, 2017, in her daughter’s home in Minerva.

Born June 5, 1929, in Carroll County she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Eva Long.

She worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years, but her greatest joy was being a homemaker and caring for her husband and five children; then later spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Jean was a member of Carrollton Garden Club, Carroll County VFW Auxiliary, and was a member of TOPS for many years, where she spent Thursday nights with a group of women she loved like sisters. She was also a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs and the United Methodist Women. While she was still able, Jean loved serving in her church by playing the organ on Sunday mornings. While her loved ones grieve her loss, we are comforted in knowing she trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior.

She is survived by two sons, William (Denise) Moore and Richard (Lisa) Moore; three daughters, Cheryl (Dave) Quinter, Debra (Robert) Bechtel and Donna (Steve) Zwahlen; grandchildren, Alyssa, Christopher, Shelby, Anna, Paul, Jimmy, Jessica, Ryan and Derek; great grandchildren, Macy, Tanner, Damien and Mason; brother, Merle (Sue) Long; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Paul “Bill” Moore, whom she shard almost 61 years with; her parents; and a brother, Carl “Bob” Long.

A special thank you to Tonia and Mandy of Crossroads Hospice for the compassion and professionalism.

A memorial service in Jean’s name will be held Tuesday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church. Dodds Funeral Homes assisted Jean’s family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive E, Uniontown, OH 44685.