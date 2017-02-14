Mark W. Tracy, 64, of 6020 Factor Road SW, Sherrodsville, died Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2017, as the result of an accident while cutting trees on his home property.

Born May 7, 1952, in Massillon, he was the son of Lois L. Pahlau Tracy, who resides in Massillon, and the late Robert L. Tracy.

He retired after 29 years of service as an Ultrasonic Technician, Level Two from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. Nuclear Energy Division.

He was a graduate of Jackson High School.

Mark could only be described as an extreme outdoorsman. He loved to spend his hours fishing, hunting, boating, hiking or virtually any other outdoor activity one can name. He was an expert hunter who was proficient with all types of hunting weapons. He was an expert marksman and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Mark was a skilled carpenter who built homes and decks, and made all of his mounting plates for his many hunting trophies. His mechanical abilities were such that he could repair virtually anything when needed. He commonly used his carpentry and mechanical skills to help out his neighbors, and did so willingly. Mark was a quiet man with a wry sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He spoke his mind clearly, but never held grudges against any man. Sharing his journey were his beloved Golden Retriever companions, Hannah and Amber.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Rogers Tracy, whom he married July 30, 1988; a brother, Mike (Lisa) Tracy of Massillon; two special aunts, Eileen Hogue and her sons Tracy and Patrick Hogue, all of Massillon, and Joan Pahlau and her son Kevin (Janet) Pahlau, all of Fairlawn; a niece, nephew, and two great-nieces. In his lifetime, Mark was richly blessed, enjoying many happy, loving times with his wife Mary’s large family, gaining eight “additional” siblings, as well as 12 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous extended family members and close friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle Jim Pahlau, and “Mom”, his paternal grandmother, Nettie Tracy.

In accordance with his wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be observed Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Pastor Bill Grimes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, PO Box 61, Carrollton, OH 44615, or heed Mark’s other request to “Be kind to your loved ones … take a day to gather and just love each other”. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.