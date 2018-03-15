Martha O. Musser, 97 of Carrollton passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 13, 2018, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

Born April 26, 1920, in Stafford, OH, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Olive Hughes Fogle.

Martha was a retired beautician and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church near Carrollton.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (John) Weyand of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Travis (Heather) Weyand, Joy (Mike) Untch, Sarah (Brian) Stoffer, Andy (Chelsea) Weyand, Kyle (Becky) Ring; fourteen great grandchildren, Cathy Weyand, Zach, Daniel and Josh Untch, Nate, Avery and Amelia Stoffer, Dylan and Elyse Weyand, Kayla, Haley, Ellen and Zoey Ring, and Katherine Buckman; son-in-law Larry Ring; granddaughter-in-law Jenifer Ring; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, in 1983; a daughter, Donna Ring; a grandchild, Chris Ring; two brothers, John and Earl Fogel; and three sisters, Mary Lafferree, Fannie Killburn and Esther Fogel.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 12 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Pastor Steven Smith officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.