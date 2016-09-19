Martha Peoples, 98, of Mechanicstown, passed away Sept.15, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born March 2, 1918, in Indianapolis, IN, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Bertha (Jones) Garringer.

Martha is survived by her sons, Fred (Yvonne) Peoples of Elmwood Park, NJ, James (Margo) Peoples of Lakeworth, FL, and Paul Peoples of Alliance; daughters, Judy (Ron) Rhodes of Jewett, Nancy Keenan of Calcutta, and Sadie (Frank) Heeter of Mechnicstown; a son-in-law, Ernie Riley; 19 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; and 15 great great grandchildren.

Martha loved her family and was loved by many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Shorty” Peoples, who passed away in 1985; daughters, Martha “Susie” Peoples and Beverly “Rusty” Riley; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Funeral services were held Sept. 19 in Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, Bergholz.

Burial followed in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Annapolis.

