Marvin L. Laney, 81

Marvin Leverne Laney, 81, of Dennison, died Friday, March 2, 2018, in Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baltic.

Born Jan. 22, 1937, in Hamler, OH, Marvin was a son of the late Marvin J.C. and Edith J. (Little) Laney.

Following his graduation from high school, Marvin became a heavy equipment operator and entered the United States Marine Corps. He later joined the United States Army from 1966-1969, where he was assigned to the 1st Batallion-3rd Infantry Division at Fort Myer, VA.

Marvin was employed by Caravat Coal Company for 16 1/2 years as a heavy equipment operator and later joined Baker Highway Express, retiring following 10 1/2 years of service.

He was an avid beekeeper who loved caring for his flower and vegetable gardens, and playing on his HAM Radio.

He is survived by his wife, Betty “Midge” (Grabits) Laney, whom he married Dec. 16, 1967; his children, Marvin F. Laney and Francis “Gene” Shuman, both of Carrollton, and Rose (Ron) Haney of Stonecreek; his siblings, Larry (Daryl) Laney of Florida, Greg (Sharon) Laney of Massillon, Sherman Laney of Bergholz, Rochelle (Dave) Bozoti of Florida and Sue (Bing) Toy of Nevada; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests Wednesday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services March 8 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia where Pastor Mike Thurston will lead a service celebrating Marvin’s life at 10:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. Following services, all are invited to share in a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the New Philadelphia Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in Marvin’s name may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

