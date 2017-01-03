Mary Alice White, 95, of Carrollton passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, after a brief illness.

Born Dec. 14, 1921, in Scroggsfield, she was the daughter of Allen E. Yeager and Pearl Blazer Yeager.

She was a member of Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church and Eastern Star Chapter #315 at Carrollton. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother. She leaves her family and friends with many wonderful memories of the lives they shared.

Mary is survived by her 12 children, Carolyn Rogers, Janet (John) McCathrin, Kaye (Craig) Winters, Eloise Johnson, Jean (John) Lewis, Mary Lou (Randy) Ecrement, Robert (Karen) White, Pam (Gary) Pyles, Susan (Kip) Lanka, Jon Scott White, Dana White and Chris (Steve) Ramsey; 25 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and two brothers, John (Lenora) Yeager and Tom (Judy) Yeager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold O. White; grandsons, Christian Winters and Joshua White; great grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and Kayla Pyles; son-in-laws, John Rogers and Gary Johnson; brothers, Wayne Yeager, William Yeager, Ralph Yeager, Donald Yeager and Dean Yeager; and a sister, Maxine Poplin.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dan Loomis officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief, PO Box 9068 GPO, New York, NY 10087-9068.